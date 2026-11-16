Individuals PLANNING TO diversify their investment portfolio should consider Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits)-based index funds. These provide investors with exposure to India’s listed real estate ecosystem through a passive strategy by investing in listed Reits and real estate stocks.

Real estate has always been an Indian favourite and Reits is an asset class with a strong and distinct proposition of its own. Right now, there are limited opportunities offered within the asset class and evaluation of such opportunities requires a slightly nuanced lens that most investors are not really accustomed to. The mutual fund wrapper removes that hassle.

From January this year, the market regulator treats mutual fund investments in Reits as equity-related instruments, with index eligibility following from July this year. This change removed earlier allocation ceilings and made dedicated index funds viable, allowing asset management companies to capture an early-stage, under-penetrated category.

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The index fund advantage

For investors, the advantage of Reits-oriented funds over direct Reits is twofold. First, diversification across the universe plus a listed-realty growth component that a single Reit can’t offer. Second, cash-flow simplicity: a direct Reit distribution splits into interest, dividend and return-of-capital, each taxed differently in the unitholder’s hands. In the fund, the income is received at the scheme level. And in a growth plan, compounds inside the fund until redemption instead of a taxable payout each quarter.

Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services, says in Reits-based funds, investors gain through convenience. “No separate demat account is needed, tracking each Reit’s payouts is not required and a single purchase delivers diversification,” he says.

What to keep in mind

Investors must first check that the product is a Reit-plus-realty-equity index and not a pure Reit fund. It carries more equity-like volatility, and both benchmarks are rated very high risk. Nirav R Karkera, head of research, W by Groww, says one mandate follows a 60% Reits and 40% listed-realty-equity mix; the other follows 65% Reits and 35% commercial-realty equity. “The listed-realty sleeve of 35-40% is the main swing factor, so the exact split matters,” he says.

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In fact, a 65:35 construct is more Reits-heavy than a 60:40 one. The second is concentration: 13-15 securities, subject to single-stock caps and sponsor-group caps against a listed universe of only six Reits. The third is interest-rate sensitivity, since valuations move inversely with rates.

Return on Reits-based funds comes from three sources: the rent yield the underlying Reits distribute, which sits in a 5-7% pre-tax band, built-in rent escalations of about 4-6% a year plus positive re-leasing, and price movements that are strongly linked to interest rates.

The benchmark indices have delivered three-year returns in the high-teens to low-twenties: datasets shaped by a favourable rate cycle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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