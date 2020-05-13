Reduction in statutory PF contribution to 10 percent: How employees will get impacted

This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24% EPF support under the PM Garib Kalyan Package and its extension, and will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore employees.

Outlining the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 20-lakh crore economic package, announced on Tuesday during his address to the nation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures today to infuse liquidity in the system and provide more funds at the disposal of individuals and MSMEs.

In a bid to provide more take home salary to employees and also give some relief to employers in payment of Provident Fund (PF) dues, the FM announced reduction in statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee to 10% each from the existing 12% each for all establishments covered by EPFO for the next 3 months.

This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24% EPF support under the PM Garib Kalyan Package and its extension, and will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore employees. This will also provide liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees over the 3 months.

Talking about the reduction in statutory PF contribution, tax experts said that as per the relaxations announced by the FM on Wednesday, the statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10% each from the existing 12% each for all establishments covered by EPFO for the next 3 months.

“In case of those private sector organisations where employer contribution to PF is included as part of the employee’s ‘Cost-to-company’ package (CTC) and where the employer has otherwise not made any cuts to fixed pay due to the Covid impact, the employees may expect to be compensated for this reduction in PF contribution by way of an equivalent cash allowance. However, it remains to be seen from the final PF notifications to be issued by the authorities, if certain employers will have an option to continue maintaining the same 12% contribution (if their financial position permits),” says Alok Agrawal, Partner, Deloitte India.

Thus, it may be worthwhile to look at the pros and cons of the announcement by the FM with respect to the reduction of employer and employee contribution rates from 12% to 10%.

“The ‘pluses’ for sure are lower employer cost and increased take-home for 3 months, thereby increasing liquidity for individuals in these times of cash crunch. However, there could be some related ‘cons’ as well. Employers typically agree on a gross cost-to-company which includes 12% of employer contribution to PF. With the reduction of the rate to 10%, would there be a reduction in the benefit provided to employees and hence be detrimental to their interests? Further, if the employer has agreed on a 12% employer contribution in their employee contracts, can the reduction be given effect to?” asks Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India.

Employers will also need to prepare themselves for the 3-month short-term policy change in their payrolls. Further, employers would need to take the reduced contributions into consideration vis-à-vis perquisite taxation announced in the Finance Act 2020. It may be recalled that cumulative contributions to PF, NPS and superannuation in excess of Rs 7,50,000 are to be considered taxable w.e.f 1 April, 2020.