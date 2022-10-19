Redevelopment of Traditional Markets: An innovative approach to retail organising

Indian traditional marketplaces are a treasure trove of goods where sellers and buyers trade openly. In recent times, with globalisation, changes in consumer behaviour, and the diverse demands of the community, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and shopping malls are intercepting the traditional marketplace culture. Thus, traditional markets across India are undergoing a makeover to keep pace with the changing times.

The 21st century consumers seek convenience and comfort in all aspects of their lives, including shopping. Thus, shopping in traditional markets nowadays does not involve squeezing through crowds since most markets are being remodelled to provide ample space for customers. Moreover, the governments across states are redeveloping traditional markets as part of their market redevelopment plan.

Remodelling Markets while Retaining their Vintage Charm

Chandni Chowk, known for its historic charm, has recently received a much-needed remake and is still undergoing redevelopment. The government has completely transformed the aesthetics of Delhi’s oldest neighbourhood to give it a fresh look. Once a bustling area filled with cars, rickshaws, and noise, it is now getting a facelift and being developed as a traffic-free area! A pedestrian-only zone is now in place between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, and several facilities for shoppers, such as benches, street lights, ramps for disabled people, and unisex public toilets. Specially designed cycle rickshaws are also available for movement.

Moreover, the area is being renovated while maintaining its heritage and medieval feel so visitors can experience the Old Delhi Charm. Also, manual-driven rickshaws will soon cease to exist in Chandni Chowk as the area will soon be serviced by electric golf carts and cycle rickshaws that match the vintage look of this thoroughfare in the walled city of Old Delhi. For visitors’ convenience, free electric golf carts will run along the renovated Chandni Chowk, between Lal Jain Mandir and Fatehpuri Masjid.

Means of Promoting Tourism

Beautifying India’s traditional markets will allow them to thrive and help these iconic markets become the country’s most popular tourist attractions. For instance, Delhi’s traditional markets in Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Market, Lajpat Nagar, etc., attract thousands of tourists every year worldwide, seeking the best shopping experience. Thus, the Delhi government has begun preparations to redevelop five popular markets in the city – Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli spice market, Lajpat Nagar, and Kirti Nagar furniture markets – under its market redevelopment project.

Likewise, to achieve the goal of a smart and beautiful Lucknow, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has also been directed to develop Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk, and Hussainabad markets on the model of Hazratganj markets. Known for its Chikan garments, intricate silver, and metal jewellery, and handcrafted fabrics, Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, is a shopper’s paradise. Lucknow’s traditional markets, with their vivid colours and crowded lanes, are a testament to its rich heritage and culture. By bringing smart amenities, the redevelopment initiative by LMC will boost the city’s reputation as a tourist destination and eventually increase footfalls to its traditional markets.

Similarly, traditional markets in Ludhiana are also gearing up for an overhaul. For instance, Ludhiana’s Model Town’s Gol Market will soon get a facelift. Since there is a shortage of parking spaces at the market, authorities plan to designate parking areas around the park. It has also been proposed to reduce the radius of the park. Furthermore, street vendors have been designated a separate area, and parking spaces will be delineated to aid visitors and shopkeepers.

KR Market, also known as City Market, is Bengaluru’s oldest and busiest market undergoing renovations. Aside from the shops, street vendors, and restaurants at the market, a two-story building on site is underused, with the top floor vacant. This project aims to convert the building’s second floor into a lucrative component, expand the market area, and enhance hygienic standards.

Opening New Avenues

In addition to opening new market opportunities and allowing consumers to explore new product categories, market redevelopment projects promote the standardisation of space, benefitting the vendors and numerous brands. Also, it makes it easier for global brands to become part of local cultures and gain brand loyalty. Additionally, since a majority of traditional markets in India are unhygienic and lack proper drainage, reviving them will lead to renewed urban growth, a better quality of life for citizens, and help to create a more diverse society.

Infrastructural Advancements: An Added Advantage

As additional support for traditional markets, the Indian government is implementing mega infrastructure projects. The government aims to build industrial corridors and smart cities with cutting-edge technology, high-speed communication, and integrated logistics. For example, the district administration has arranged for 12 markets to be overhauled to give Ghaziabad a more presentable look. The 12 markets that will be revamped in Ghaziabad are Indirapuram, Shastri Nagar, Vaishali, Raj Nagar, Kaushambi, Vasundhara, Govindpuram, Kavi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Rakesh Marg, and Nehru Nagar.

In addition, three bus terminals with shops, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, hotels, malls, and other facilities will be built to improve passengers’ experiences. This project will also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the terminals, which will serve as interchange hubs due to their proximity to Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations, metro stations, ropeway stations, and other modes of transportation. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to construct an international-standard bus station in Ayodhya last year.

Similarly, transit hubs such as metro stations, airports, high-speed rail corridors, and their surroundings are emerging as preferred locations for retail and food and beverage brands aiming to attract commuters. Several airports across India are planning shopping destinations inspired by Delhi’s Aerocity. Also, prominent retail brands are leasing space from metro rail operators in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai to attract commuters.

Way Forward

Indian traditional markets are a mix of wholesale, manufacturing, and retail outlets, which provide countless people with direct and indirect jobs. Smart redeveloping these markets with modern facilities will provide additional opportunities for traditional retailers and brands to reach consumers. In addition, revamping the markets will revitalise the outdated operating models of conventional retailers and vendors. Therefore, if managed and remodelled appropriately, traditional markets can go a long way in promoting and increasing economic growth for people and the country.

(By Jatin Goel, Director, OmaxeLtd)