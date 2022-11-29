Recruitments go online: Is technology insufficient to determine candidate malpractice?

To get a job, candidates often tend to lie to project themselves as the best suitable person for the position they are applying for. Not only this, many of the candidates also try malpractices – like giving away bribes, cheating at examination hall, impersonating, etc – to get a lucrative job, especially a government job.

According to HirePro, a technology platform for enterprise recruitment in India, 30-50 per cent of people cheat at entry-level job assessments.

An analysis of assessments conducted with a sample size of 9 lakh assessments in the past six months, out of the total 43 lakh assessments undertaken over the past 12 months on HirePro’s platform also revealed that the percentage of cheating cases reduces to almost half for lateral jobs at 10-25 per cent as candidates gain industry experience.

As the recruitments are now mostly done online, are automation and technology insufficient to determine candidate malpractice in online assessments?

According to HirePro study, with an image only proctoring, almost 92 per cent of cheating goes undetected, while 58 per cent of cheating is not detected, when the proctoring combination is of only audio and image. However, only 2 per cent of cheating gets missed out when the proctoring combines all three forms – video, audio, and image.

“Candidates used to cheat in the offline assessments as well. It was not rampant due to the presence of an invigilator in the room. In online assessments, the ability to detect and measure cheating has increased. The usage of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) based proctoring technologies helps us to prevent malpractice in online job assessments,” said Pasupathi S – Chief Operating Officer – HirePro.

However, lack of infrastructure, security issues, lack of technology, inadequate surveillance may result in widespread malpractice – both for government and private sector recruitments. With a large number of candidates vie for few vacancies, instances of malpractices are more in case of government jobs.

“The tools are designed to give secure and reliable results by weeding out instances of malpractice. However, the lack of infrastructure at the candidates’ end or limitations in the usage of technology leaves scope for miscreants to find ways to cheat. Companies also leverage a combination of AI and manual review to detect fraudulent practices and ensure the integrity of online assessments. For fraud-proof interviews, organisations rely on AI-based interview tools and platforms that help them achieve this objective,” said Pasupathi.

So, adopting technologies would fail to serve the purpose, unless implemented with proper safeguard.