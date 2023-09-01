Realty Alert: G20 Summit to boost India’s real estate development

The G20 Summit, a global forum for international economic cooperation, has emerged as a platform that brings world leaders together and significantly influences the host country’s economic landscape. As New Delhi takes centre stage to host this prestigious event, its impact reverberates far beyond diplomatic discussions.

The international focus it is expected to bring on India’s economic potential, the G20 Summit is expected to impact the country’s real estate sector significantly. But the impact will be significant for NCR, situated in the vicinity of Delhi, and places like Gurugram, known as an international corporate hub.

The G20 Summit has brought an unprecedented level of international focus on India. As the world leaders convene in New Delhi, the nation’s economic prowess and development potential take centre stage. This heightened attention showcases India’s significance on the global stage and highlights the country’s myriad investment opportunities.

“As the G20 Summit enhances India’s prestige and shines a spotlight on the cities where the meetings occur, the luxury real estate segment stands to gain a significant boost. The event underscores India’s potential as an economic powerhouse and a global player, attracting the attention of high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking luxury properties. Gurugram, with its modern infrastructure, international connectivity, and vibrant business ecosystem, is primed to attract such investments in luxury realty,” says Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers.

The G20 Summit serves as a catalyst for bringing India’s economic might and growth prospects to the forefront of international discourse. “This exposure indirectly invites investments from multinational corporations, foreign enterprises, and NRIs. The resulting influx of investments triggers a surge in economic activities and infrastructural development across the country. All this is going to impact the realty development significantly, and it augurs well for the sector as the whole,” says Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

Shantanu Gambhir, Managing Director, Rise Infraventures Ltd, says, “The increased investment in business and commerce is projected to lead to a corresponding rise in demand for both office spaces and residential properties, consequently driving the growth of the real estate sector in Gurugram. The G20 Summit acts as a beacon, drawing these investors closer to Gurugram’s real estate market and thereby contributing to its growth.”

One of the significant implications of the G20 Summit for Gurugram’s real estate sector lies in the heightened interest from NRIs and foreign investors. “The G20 Summit amplifies India’s reputation as an investment-friendly destination with a flourishing economy. NRIs, who have already established a substantial presence in the Indian real estate sector, now have an additional compelling reason to expand their investments,” says Raj Singh, Managing Director, Navraj Group.

“The real estate sector in Gurugram stands to benefit immensely from this attention, as it becomes a focal point for commercial and residential real estate development. The New Delhi G20 Summit will pave the path for investments from MNCs, foreign companies, and NRIs into the country. This will spur economic activities and infrastructural development in the country, which in turn will propel the growth of the real estate sector, both commercial and residential,” says Radheecka Rakesh Garg, Director, Rajdarbar Group.

The G20 Summit’s impact on the real estate sector in India is poised to be profound and multifaceted. It will amplify the country’s status as an economic powerhouse, adding thrust to commercial and residential real estate development in major hubs like NCR.