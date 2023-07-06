Real Estate Vs Gold: What is the right investment option for you?

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.

Franklin D. Roosevelt when said the above words of course knew the future of real investment and at all times investing has been a crucial aspect of financial planning, and individuals are always on the lookout for the best investment options to grow their wealth.

Since the age-old days, our ancestors have regarded gold as a very important investment avenue. However, in the present day, two popular investment avenues that have stood the test of time are real estate and gold. Both have their unique characteristics and potential for returns, making it essential to understand their pros and cons before deciding which one is the right investment option for you

Having been in the real estate industry, I have explored various factors to provide an informed and the right decision before you take the steps for investments:

Stability and Risk:

Real estate is frequently regarded as a secure kind of investment. Property values typically increase over time, giving one a feeling of security. Real estate investments can also produce consistent revenue by renting out homes. The economy can have an impact on property prices, and real estate markets might experience volatility.

Gold, on the other hand, is often seen as a safe haven investment during times of economic uncertainty. It has a long history of preserving wealth and acting as a hedge against inflation. Although gold prices might be erratic in the near term, its long-term value normally tends to increase.

Liquidity:

Liquidity is the convenience with which a property can be turned into cash without suffering a major loss in value. Real estate investments are typically not very liquid. A property sale can take a while and involves a lot of formalities, both legal and administrative. This lack of liquidity may cause issues if you need quick access to money.

On the other hand, gold is quite liquid. On the global marketplace, it is simple to sell or exchange for money or other assets. Gold is a more adaptable investment choice as a result of its liquidity, particularly during difficult financial circumstances.

Returns and Income:

Real estate investments offer the potential for both capital appreciation and regular income. Property values tend to increase over time, allowing investors to profit when they sell. Rental properties can generate ongoing rental income, providing a steady cash flow. However, returns on real estate investments can vary considering various factors such as location, market conditions, and property management.

Gold primarily offers returns through capital appreciation. Historically, gold prices have shown an upward trajectory over the long term. However, gold does not generate any regular income or dividends, making it more suitable for capital preservation and long-term wealth accumulation.

Diversification:

A crucial component of any financial strategy is diversification. Since it is a tangible asset class that is unrelated to conventional financial markets, real estate offers diversification. It can provide stability to a diversified portfolio and serve as a buffer against stock market changes.

Gold, as a commodity, also offers diversification benefits. Its value is not directly tied to traditional financial assets such as stocks and bonds. During times of economic crisis or stock market volatility, gold has historically demonstrated a negative correlation with other investments, making it an effective portfolio diversifier.

Costs and Maintenance:

Investing in real estate requires a significant upfront capital investment. Along with the property price, there are additional costs such as transaction fees, maintenance expenses, property taxes, and insurance. Moreover, real estate investments demand ongoing management, including tenant selection, property maintenance, and dealing with legal and regulatory requirements.

Gold investments, on the other hand, do not come with the same level of ongoing costs and maintenance. While there may be fees associated with buying or selling gold, they are generally lower than the expenses associated with real estate transactions and property management.

Amount of Investment:

Real estate investments typically involve larger amounts of capital compared to gold investments. Real estate prices can vary significantly based on factors such as location, property type, and market conditions. People will not prefer to buy gold worth crores but prefer worth much more in real estate.

Compared to gold, real estate has the potential for better returns despite requiring a larger initial investment. Real estate values have typically increased with time, particularly in locations with significant demand. When investors decide to sell the property as a result of this appreciation, they may realise large profits. While gold prices can vary, they might not offer as much room for long-term growth as real estate.

Safety and Security:

Real estate investments are made up of movable items like land and buildings. Contrary to gold, which is a moveable and extremely expensive commodity, these tangible assets cannot be readily lost or stolen. Real estate is a class of movable property that offers stability and security. Once you own a piece of property, it is less likely to be stolen or lost.

Moreover, legal ownership rights and property regulations support real estate investments. It is not so easy for anyone to wrongfully take possession of property due to the legal frameworks, which offer important protection to property owners. The security of real estate investments is ensured by a number of legal protections, including property deeds, titles, and registration procedures.

Conclusion:

When considering the choice between real estate and gold as investment options, it’s essential to weigh the unique characteristics and factors associated with each asset class.

The right investment option depends on your individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. A well-diversified portfolio comprising a range of assets including stocks, bonds, real estate, and gold, can offer a balanced approach to wealth creation and risk management.

Consulting with a financial advisor is crucial to assess your specific circumstances and develop a personalised investment strategy. By considering expert advice, conducting thorough research, and staying informed about market trends, you can make informed decisions and navigate the dynamic landscape of investment opportunities.

Remember, investment decisions should align with your long-term financial goals and should be regularly reviewed and adjusted as needed.

Find the safest option for investment and preserve your wealth!

(By Rajeev Sikka, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Investor and Consultant)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.