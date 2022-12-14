Real Estate Roundup 2022 & Welcome 2023: Ushering into new age workplaces

Yes, we are in December, a month which marks the festive season and brings a sense of cheerfulness all around. For Architects & Designers, it is the time to reflect upon how workplace trends evolved and fared throughout the year. 2022 started with uncertainty and chaos. Most people were working remotely until the middle of the year. As summers progressed, the work trend started to shift from “Remote working” to “Hybrid”. The transition to Hybrid work in itself is one of the most evolutionary emerging trends in the way the world works today. Let’s look at what transpired throughout the year & why is “Hybrid” the future of work.

After being confined to the four walls of homes for over two years, there is a great deal of acknowledgement among employers as well as employees that physical office space is an essential part of any business environment. While remote work has its advantages, as it offers flexibility, saves commute time & energy and so on, one of the biggest shortfalls of Work From Home (WFH) is that it leads to isolation. The disconnect among employees is one of the biggest challenges which organizations are experiencing, which then leads to a lack of sense of belongingness and further transpires into mass resignations. Apart from pay cheques and growth opportunities, one of the biggest reasons people stay with organizations for longer durations is its “Culture”. In the scenario where people are working remotely, it is tough to cascade the element of values & culture, down to every employee.

While virtual collaboration tools work great, physical office space is ideal for employee engagement & collaboration. The “Hybrid” work model is here to stay. The success of hybrid working can be attributed to the fact that it offers the best of both worlds. While employees have the flexibility to choose “remote work” on certain days of week, they also have the element of “choice” to come to work and collaborate. The popularity of Hybrid work means that workplaces need to be more flexible than before. Flexible spaces make it easy to adapt to changing employee as well as the organization’s needs.

What to expect in 2023

Most studies and trends suggest that offices would be buzzing with activity from the very beginning of the year. However, there is a paradigm shift towards the purpose of physical office, which is now evolving from being a mere workplace to an Activity Hub. People are more likely to catch up with their colleagues over a coffee or a game of pool, at the offices. Tasks which require a focussed approach are likely to be taken up from remote locations. So, what does this mean for workplaces? We look at some emerging ideas & trends for new-age workplaces:

Desks vs Collaboration spaces – The number of desks is no more top ask by clients. The quality of space matters, as more organization adopt Activity Based Working .

. Diversity of spaces – Workplaces are likely to have defined zones for focus work, collaboration, meetings & socializing. Achieving right balance is the key & would vary for each organization.

Wellbeing on priority – Office design to cater to both mental and physical wellbeing of employees. Air quality monitoring systems are going to be the norm. Biophilic offices would dominate the interior landscape, aided by technologies like hydroponic and aeroponic plantations.

Technology as an enabler – With widespread adoption of Hybrid working, technology integration becomes even more essential to keep office-remote employees connected. Tech applications would get wider, from Human Centric Lighting to height-adjustable desks operated via mobile apps, which would bring a whole new experience to employees.

Responsible workplaces – Organizations globally are likely to look at ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The workplaces would be designed to achieve Net zero goal within this decade. Sustainability would no more be a choice, it will be a must.

Automation – Automation & IOT are bringing profound changes in the way world works today. With new technologies rapidly replacing the old, workplaces are likely to adopt automation in a big way.

One thing which we are very certain of is that the future of workplaces is going to be as exciting as one could imagine.

(By Ashish Puri, National Director – Interior Design Services, Colliers India)