Real Estate Investment: Why Virtual Office may suit your business? Find out

For many of you being a solopreneur or a startup founder, the first thing that strikes your mind when you understand your need to invest in virtual office services may be the budget aspect, but at times there is more to it than just the budget. Putting resources into virtual office (VO) services, for instance, is more reasonable than leasing a physical space and paying for everything it requires to run.

So, apart from keeping your company within the budget, what are the key benefits of a VO space?

Your company’s reputation: Reputation is a key part of the achievement of a brand. Clients usually take insights about your company or brand as determiners to decide whether you are trustable or not, picking VO space capable of providing you with an extravagant address which will add a touch of prestige to your brand image without bankrupting.

The convenience of remote working: There is no need to have a strict timetable for employees. It is proved that you can keep a higher level of profitability with remote workers. The VO space offers employees the liberty to decide the schedule to complete their to-do list, avoiding time-wasting habits and encouraging viability. Employees are productive for only three hours a day, which means customarily-styled offices are paying them for 5 additional hours every day in which workers do not actually work for them.

Prevents you from adverse workplace: At times, interpersonal relationships can negatively influence the work culture and hence the productivity is depleted. The introvert coworkers who are not able to mingle with others end up with a poor job performance. Opting for VO services is a way to avoid situations like that to focus on productivity.

You get access to meeting rooms and other add-on facilities: Apart from the mailing and telephone answering services, you have the flexibility to take help from the administrative staffs to get your work done. This can be highly beneficial for organizations expecting growth and sales increasing. Additionally, you have the access to meeting rooms wherein you can have important meetings with your clients, both face to face or remotely.

(By Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta Business Center)