Real Estate: Covid-19 infects weak sentiment, recovery looks a distant dream

COVID-19 crisis is playing havoc on the economy and real estate sector.

Struggling since demonetisation and then implementation of a series of reforms, the sentiment of the real estate sector was already weak, and it has become too much for the sector – burdened with unsold inventory and choked by lack of liquidity due to NBFC crisis – to stay immune to the devastation caused by the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

As a result, with the COVID-19 crisis playing havoc on the economy and real estate sector, the current sentiments of the real estate stakeholders in India have dropped to an all-time low of 31 in the first quarter (January – March) 2020, according to the 24th Knight Frank – FICCI – NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q1 2020 Survey.

So, the entire economy coming to almost standstill due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the highly infectious disease, pessimism engulfs the real estate sector, as a score of over 50 signifies ‘Optimism’ in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is ‘Same’ or ‘Neutral’, while a score of below 50 shows ‘Pessimism’.

Moreover, recovery of the COVID-19-hit sentiment looks a distant dream, as there are chances that the lockdown would translate into a vicious sequence of stalled construction, delays in project deliveries, delays in loan repayments and debt servicing to banks and an overall slump in demand due to uncertainties in employment and salary cuts.

As a result, the survey indicates that the ‘future sentiment score’ outlining the industries’ market expectations has also dipped well into the pessimistic zone at a score of 36 in Q1 2020 against the score of 59 in Q4 2019.

With 70 per cent of the stakeholders believe that the flow of funds to the real estate sector might get worse or remain at the current levels in the coming six months and even more stakeholders (76 per cent) are of the opinion that the overall economy is headed for a downward spiral in the next six months, support from the government will be needed to bring it back on track.

With job loss and salary cut hitting the prospective buyers as well, it looks a distant dream that the real estate sector would hit the recovery path soon.