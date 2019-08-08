RBL Bank Practo Plus Credit Card: Benefits, features; Here’s all you need to know about this health card

To deliver the benefits of this credit card, a Practo health plan account gets created on Practo app, as soon as the credit card is issued to an individual.

Practo and RBL Bank have launched a health-focused credit card. This credit card offers benefits like unlimited online consultations, free health checkups, and cashback in the form of HealthCash (1 HealthCash = 1 Rupee in Practo).

Practo, a digital healthcare platform, along with RBL Bank, a private sector bank, has partnered and launched this co-branded credit card — RBL Bank Practo Plus — which is powered by Mastercard. The digital healthcare market is on the uptake in India and is expected to reach $372 bn by 2022. Digital platforms like Practo provides the help that patients need to meet all their healthcare requirements at one go, such as from finding the right doctor to booking an appointment, online doctor consultation, getting lab tests done and medicines delivered, in a single platform.

The annual fee for this card is set at Rs. 2,000. To apply for this card one can directly do so through the Practo app or RBL bank’s website. This credit card is designed to cater to people both in metros and non-metro cities, across the country. Harjeet Toor, Head-Retail, Inclusion and Rural Businesses, RBL Bank, said, “This card prioritizes good health and well-being. Healthcare is a largely untapped segment and this partnership will be a great opportunity for the Bank and Practo to leverage on each other’s strength to capture the market and offer customers a one-of-a-kind health card with exciting offers.”

The benefits of this card include unlimited online consultations with doctors available 24/7. The credit card users are guaranteed that there is always an experienced and qualified doctor available to them which can be opted for whenever there is a need, instead of relying on self-diagnosis or advice from friends and relatives.

To deliver the benefits of this credit card, a Practo health plan account gets created on Practo app, as soon as the credit card is issued to an individual. The cardholder then needs to log in with their registered mobile number and access the ‘MyHealth Plan’ section on Practo. Additionally, the card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge access every quarter.

Tarun Bhambra, VP and Business Head, Practo, said, “This new credit card is focused on making healthcare more affordable for consumers. We all have regular spends on appointments, medicine, and diagnostic tests. This card gives a unique ability to consumers to use their regular spends for household expenses for subsidizing their monthly health spends on Practo platform.”

Other benefits of RBL Bank Practo Plus credit card: