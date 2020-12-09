RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance partner to provide life insurance products

The companies claim that the partnership will also provide a financial safety net to the customer’s family by way of a life insurance cover.

RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have partnered to offer an array of life insurance products to the bank’s customers. The company says the alliance will enable over 8.7 million customers of RBL Bank to access and seamlessly purchase customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life and provide financial security to themselves and their families.

Through this tie-up, the entire bouquet of ICICI Prudential Life’s insurance plans on the protection and savings platform will be available for purchase to customers of the Bank. The insurance company’s Life Insurance’s protection products offer a strong foundation for a financial plan and a diversified range of long-term savings products that will help the Bank’s customers achieve their financial goals, be it wealth creation, retirement planning, or higher education of children. Simultaneously, the companies claim that the partnership will also provide a financial safety net to the customer’s family by way of a life insurance cover.

N S Kannan, Managing Director, and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, “Besides the common philosophy of customer-centricity, both partners have been leveraging technology to provide customers a seamless digital fulfillment journey and superior customer experience. There is a growing awareness among consumers about protection and the need to financially secure themselves and their families following the pandemic. We believe our array of protection and long-term savings products will complement RBL Bank’s offerings and enable their customers to develop a robust financial plan.”

RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life’s products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides its internet and mobile banking touch-points, which distinguish the Bank’s multi-channel distribution network. For ICICI Prudential Life, the partnership will deepen and further strengthen its multi-channel distribution network.

Vishwavir Ahuja, MD, and CEO, RBL Bank said, “We are happy to partner with ICICI Prudential Life and are confident that this strategic alliance will accelerate value creation for both our organizations. As a bank, we are constantly focused on serving the evolving needs of our customers and ensuring that they have a holistic service experience. This collaboration empowers our customers to choose from a comprehensive suite of products and plan for a financially secure future. With our strong distribution reach and digital platforms, we will be able to offer these products instantly to all our customer segments across India.”