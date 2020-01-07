RBL Bank credit cards for millennials: Know what’s in it for you

It also offers a range of benefits on travel such as hotel gift vouchers, airport lounge access, MakeMyTrip voucher, and allows cardholders to earn additional reward points for money spent on travel.

RBL Bank has launched three credit cards aimed especially at millennials. With the increase in the use of credit cards mostly by millennials, the credit cards offered by RBL Bank focus on the entertainment, shopping and travel needs of customers. The three variants of credit cards – Popcorn Credit Card, Monthly Treats Credit Card and World Safari Credit Card — will offer a range of benefits to the cardholders.

Harjeet Toor, Head – Retail, Inclusion and Rural Businesses on the launch, said “These three credit card variants cater to the largest working population of our country. These cards present a huge opportunity to match and complement the needs of the millennials. Customers will get the opportunity to save big on entertainment, and the new set of offerings will enable greater purchasing power and savings for our customers.”

The World Safari credit card by RBL bank is made especially for travellers. One of the main features of this travel card is it offers zero FX (Foreign exchange). Usually, while making any international transaction, you are charged a foreign currency exchange fee, which is close to 3 per cent in most of the cards. With the World Safari credit card, it will be zero for cardholders. Additionally, it also offers a range of benefits on travel such as hotel gift vouchers, airport lounge access, MakeMyTrip voucher, and allows cardholders to earn additional reward points for money spent on travel. Cardholders will also be offered Taj vouchers worth Rs 10,000 every year on annual spends of Rs 7.5 lakhs. For this World Safari Credit Card, an annual fee of Rs 3,000 is charged.

The Popcorn credit card is a co-branded card with BookMyShow. This co-branded credit card in association with BookMyShow comes with various offers for its cardholders including free movie tickets and assured cashback on purchases made using the card. The card offers 24 free movie tickets a year, and also waives of surcharge on fuel transactions. The annual charges levied on this card is Rs 1000, as membership fees.

The Monthly Treats credit card is aimed towards monthly spends made towards groceries and bill payments. It offers 10 per cent cashback on bill payments, groceries, Swiggy, and BookMyShow. The Monthly Treats credit card will offer waiver of surcharge on fuel transactions. For this Monthly Treats Credit Card, an annual membership fee of Rs 600 along with GST is charged, which is waived off on spends of Rs 3,000 every month.