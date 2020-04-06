RBI special wing for banking fraud oversight soon

The highest number of such frauds in the period between October 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, was a total of 21,041 cases of Rs 127.8 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is putting together an exclusive wing for banking fraud oversight. It is bringing together teams for data processing and analysis, artificial intelligence analysis units, along with pro-active risk assessment cell. The reason behind developing these new teams is, they can prevent any future Yes Bank kind of event. Sources said, within the next month the new team is likely to be formed, with the capacity of up to 600 officers. The Yes Bank case has had the banking regulator sped up the process.

RBI is also planning to bring in experts from the private sector. People from the private sectors working in all these domains could be brought in to train them in the fraud oversight wing. The idea for the fraud oversight wing is to train the teams in the latest technologies, as most banking officials have never done credit risk assessment or are not accustomed to new technology.

After the Yes Bank crisis, the bank regulator had superseded the board of Yes Bank and had placed it under immediate moratorium. Additionally, withdrawals were also capped at Rs 50,000 from the bank.

Along with that, online banking fraud is drastically on the rise. Between October 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, in just 92 days there was a loss of Rs 128 crore in frauds relating to debit cards, credit cards, and net banking. In the quarter ending December 31, there were a whopping 21,041 cases, wherein scheduled banks reported 6 cases every minute.

The highest number of such frauds in the same period between October 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, according to data from RBI, in only the debit/ATM card category have been 11,058 cases involving Rs 94.5 crore, followed by 6,117 credit card frauds of Rs 19.7 crore, and 3,866 net-banking frauds of Rs 13.6 crore. The 3-months saw a total of 21,041 cases of Rs 127.8 crore, overall. Experts say, to curb this drastic rise in fraud cases all over, RBI is taking such measures.