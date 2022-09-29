RBI policy announcement: Bad days ahead for home loan borrowers as another repo rate hike expected tomorrow

It seems, the bad days are ahead for home loan borrowers. Home loan interest rates may go up soon for borrowers as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to increase the Repo rate once again tomorrow (September 30). Many home loan borrowers have already started feeling the pinch of repo rate hikes in the previous three monetary policy announcements since May 2022. Another policy rate hike might further increase their woes amid prevailing high inflation.

The home loan interest rates offered by many banks have started reflecting the policy rate hikes by RBI since May 2022. While RBI has increased the repo rate by 140 points from May, there has been a corresponding jump in home loan interest rates, depending on the type of benchmark selected by the lender.

In some cases like SBI, the lending rate has gone up by up to 70 basis points. It means if an SBI customer was paying home loan interest at 7% in May 2022, s/she is now paying 7.70%.In the case of repo-rate linked home loans, the interest rates required to be paid by borrowers have gone up even higher.

Experts are expecting that RBI may increase the repo rate further by up to 50 basis points tomorrow. “We now expect the RBI to hike the repo rate by 50bps on 30th September,” Yes Bank economists said in a report.

An SBI Research report also predicts that the central bank may hike the repo rate by 35-50 points.

More pain coming?

Yes Bank economists believe RBI may again increase the repo rate by 35 basis points in December 2022 and further by 25 basis points in February 2023.

“Even as we have consistently pointed that the RBI’s monetary reaction function is based more on domestic dynamics than blindly following the Fed, this time around, there could be a closer momentum of repo rate increases by the RBI to the global monetary policy cycle. Consequently, RBI will raise the repo rate by 50bps on 30th September. Further, we now see the RBI increasing the repo rate by 35 bps in December 2022 and further by 25bps in February 2023 before pausing,” they said.

If the Yes Bank economists’ prediction comes true then the key policy rate would go up by another 110 basis points, starting from tomorrow till February 2023. This means that banks will also increase their floating home loan interest rates.

Silver lining

However, there may be a silver lining for borrowers at the end of this rising interest rate scare in 2023. According to SBI Research, inflation may fall in a jiffy in the second half of FY 2023. If this happens, falling inflation might motivate the RBI to reduce repo rates, which will ultimately reflect in the home loan interest rates of borrowers as well.