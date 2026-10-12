The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to hike the repo rate to 5.50% on 7th October, 2026, has become worrisome news for home loan borrowers.

This is because the revision in the rate will make loans expensive for borrowers.

Following the RBI’s increase in the repo rate after nearly 4 years, banks including HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank(PNB), Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have raised their lending rates so far.

Even in accordance with the RBI’s decision, other lenders are anticipated to declare an increase in their benchmark lending rate too.

For borrowers whose home loans are linked to an external benchmark, such as the repo rate, the impact can be more direct but not immediate, as the revised rate takes effect on the loan’s contractual reset date, which may not coincide with the date of the RBI’s announcement.

“A cumulative 125-basis-point reduction in the Repo Rate during FY26 was accompanied by a 93-basis-point decline in the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans. This represents a pass-through of approximately 74%,” said Nakul Saxena, Business Head – Mortgages, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“However, transmission varied across bank categories and loan segments. For individual borrowers, the timing and extent of the benefit can depend on the loan benchmark, contractual reset date and applicable pricing framework,” he further added.

So, should you accept a higher EMI or opt for a longer loan tenure after the RBI’s repo rate hike to 5.50%? Let’s understand the two options with an example.

Higher EMI or longer tenure: Which saves more?

Higher EMIs can help existing borrowers reduce the total interest outgo by shortening the loan tenure. However, borrowers should ensure that they can comfortably afford the additional monthly burden.

By sharing an example, Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said that on a Rs 50 lakh home loan with 20 years remaining at 8.5% interest, increasing the EMI by 10% from approximately Rs 43,391 to Rs 47,730 can help save approximately Rs 12.5 lakh in interest by reducing the repayment period to about 16 years, provided the interest rate remains unchanged during the remaining tenure.

“Extending the tenure of the same loan from 20 years to 25 years can reduce the EMI to around Rs 40,261 and help manage cash flow currently, but increase the total payable interest in the future by an additional Rs 16.6 lakh approximately,” added Agarwal.

An increase in the interest rate by 25 basis points from 8.5% to 8.75% would increase the EMI from approximately Rs 43,391 to Rs 44,186 if the original tenure is retained.

“In case the borrower chooses to keep the EMI constant and increase the tenure instead, he would be obliged to service the loan for an additional 13 months, increasing the payable additional interest from Rs 54.1 lakh to Rs 59.5 lakh approximately,” Agarwal stated.

In case the borrower has a substantial outstanding principal, extending the tenure can significantly increase the cost of credit as the interest repayment period gets prolonged.

Repayment option Monthly EMI Approx. remaining tenure Approx. total remaining interest 8.5% interest (Original schedule) Rs 43,391 20 years Rs 54.1 lakh 8.75% (Tenure – 20 years) Rs 44,186 20 years Rs 56.1 lakh 8.75% (EMI unchanged) Rs 43,391 21 years 1 month Rs 59.5 lakh

Note: These figures are illustrative and assume a constant rate after the change, with no additional charges or prepayments.

Borrowers should analyse their income stability, available savings, age, retirement plans, and long-term goals to choose between a higher EMI, prepayment, and a longer tenure.

While approaching retirement, borrowers should diligently assess whether the EMI would still remain affordable once their income reduces.

Borrowers with a consistent income, sufficient emergency funds, and on track with their life goals and with an increasing income trend in the future may consider higher EMIs or prepayments to reduce interest costs, while those with constrained cash flow may opt for a longer tenure to manage repayments in the short term.

Eventually, a borrower’s objective should be to maintain a balance between saving on interest and managing liquidity for emergencies, household expenses and long-term financial goals instead of trying to close the loan faster.

When floating interest rates reset in a rising-rate environment, borrowers must be given the choice of increasing the EMI, extending the tenure, or using a combination of both.

“Borrowers may also prepay the loan, partly or fully, subject to applicable terms. Extending the tenure can preserve immediate EMI affordability, but it may increase the total repayment period and interest outgo. Borrowers should therefore evaluate both the immediate monthly impact and the longer-term cost before deciding,” commented Saxena.

Key takeaway

Picking a home loan tenure is really about balancing what a household can comfortably pay each month with what the loan costs over time.

A home loan will remain with the borrower through multiple interest-rate and reset cycles.

The eventual repayment experience will be influenced by the loan’s pricing structure, reset timing, and the choices made regarding EMI and tenure whenever rates change.

Understanding these dynamics can make the difference between merely servicing a home loan and actively managing it in line with one’s financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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