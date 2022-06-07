RBI governor to inaugurate FE’s star-studded BFSI Summit; CEA, industry leaders to share perspective

In what is all set to stand out as a rather unique conference and in many ways, a first-of-its-kind, the FE Modern BFSI Summit is seeing the coming together of best and the brightest minds from the banking, financial services and insurance arena. The summit being organised by FE.com, the Indian Express Group on June 17th, Friday, is to be inaugurated by Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What also adds weight to the event is the chance to listen to Dr Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor, government of India, who will be delivering the keynote address at the summit. Industry leaders like Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group, heads of India’s leading banks and financial institutions will be attending and speaking at the day-long event. There will be several crucial sessions focused on the areas most impacting the BFSI sector.

Some of the other leading names from the industry who will be attending the BFSI summit include: Amitabh Rajan, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India (Services Board), Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of the State Bank of India, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, India, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank. Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank.

Some of the other A-listers and thought leaders from the industry include: R M Vishakha, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Life, Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. (PCHFL) apart from Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer, National Stock Exchange, Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank and many more leading names from the financial sector.

A session focused completely on the small finance banks will see its leaders including Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, who has ensured both girth and growth for the bank. There will also be Samit Kumar Ghosh, chairman, Ujjivan Financial Services and a highly regarded veteran from the sector.

While the leaders will share their perspective on the changing landscape with its share of disruptions and opportunities, the focus will be to gather insights from the leaders on rebuilding the BFSI sector for today & beyond. The aim is to cover the underlying policies, investment strategies, emerging technologies, business continuity plans, hybrid work culture, and more.

Analytics Software & Solutions giant SAS has collaborated as the gold partner, digital innovation expert Adobe is the silver partner and the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of assets and loan financing NBFCs, is the supporting partner for the event.

All in all, expect delightful, luminous and insightful sessions from a grand congregation of over 50 speakers featuring over 10 power pack panel discussions and over 500 delegates from BFSI industry joining the conference to gain and impart knowledge in an ever-changing industry that is leveraging both talent and tech and playing a crucial role in the macroeconomic dynamics of the country.