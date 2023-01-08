Does writing on Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 or Rs 100 notes make them invalid?

Writing anything on a banknote doesn’t make it invalid. It remains a legal tender. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects people not to write anything on currency notes as it defaces them and reduces their life.

So if you find Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50 or Rs 20 notes with something scribbled on them, you can consider them valid without fear.

The government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, has highlighted the above issue in response to a fake claim being circulated on social media. The fake message claimed that as per the new RBI guidelines, writing anything on new notes make them invalid.

What the Fake Message Claimed

“As per New Guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, Writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender,” the message circulated on the social media said.

Classifying the above claim as fake, PIB Fact Check tweeted, “NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender.”

What RBI Says

Under RBI’s Clean Note Policy, users are requested not to write anything on a currency note as it reduces its life.

“Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life,” PIB said.

As per the RBI’s Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to do the following:

Staple currency notes

Use bank notes for making garlands/toys, decorating pandals and places of worship or for showering on personalities in social events etc.

Write or scribble on the currency notes

Soiled and mutilated currency notes can be freely exchanged at teller counters of banks. Similarly, coins and small denomination notes can also be freely exchanged at banks.

Free Exchange of Soiled Notes

As per RBI’s “Master Circular – Facility for Exchange of Notes and Coins” dated 1st July 2020, all branches of banks in all parts of the country have to provide the following customer services more actively and vigorously to the members of the public:

Issuing fresh/good quality notes and coins of all denominations on demand,

Exchanging soiled/mutilated/ defective notes. However, exchanging of such notes is optional for small finance banks and payment banks.

Accepting coins and notes either for transactions or exchange.

“All Bank notes with scribbling/stain (including colour stain) on them continue to be legal tender. Such notes can be deposited or exchanged in any bank branch,” says RBI.