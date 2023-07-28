scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Are Rs 500 and other notes with star symbol in number panel valid? RBI clarifies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that currency notes with star (*) symbol inserted in the number panel are valid.

Written by PF Desk
Rs 500 notes news
RBI issues clarification on banknotes with star symbol. Representational image/Pixabay

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that currency notes with Star (*) symbol inserted in the number panel are valid.

The RBI’s clarification comes after the validity of banknotes with a Star (*) symbol present on the number panel became a subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

“In this connection, it is informed that the Star () symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star () symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star () symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star () symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote,” RBI said in a statement dated July 27.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 09:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS