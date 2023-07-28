Are Rs 500 and other notes with star symbol in number panel valid? RBI clarifies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that currency notes with Star (*) symbol inserted in the number panel are valid.

The RBI’s clarification comes after the validity of banknotes with a Star (*) symbol present on the number panel became a subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

“In this connection, it is informed that the Star () symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star () symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star () symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star () symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote,” RBI said in a statement dated July 27.