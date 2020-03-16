RBI alert! Use NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS from home to limit Coronavirus fallout 

Use contactless payment methods to fight coronavirus, says RBI

Amid Coronavirus scare, the Reserve Bank of India today urged people to start using contactless payment methods like NEFT, IMPS, UPI etc from home for making payments. The central bank said that people can use digital payment modes from the convenience of their homes through online channels. “In pursuance of its vision to promote digital payments, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) endeavour has been to establish state of the art payment systems that are efficient, convenient, safe, secure and affordable. RBI wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that non-cash digital payment options (like NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS) are available round the clock to facilitate fund transfers, purchase of goods/services, payment of bills, etc,” RBI said in a statement.

The central bank further said, “In the context of the efforts to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by avoiding social contact and visit to public places, public can use these modes of digital payment from the convenience of their homes through online channels like mobile banking, internet banking, cards, etc. and avoid using cash which may require going to crowded places for sending money or paying bills.”

Experts say that a person may get affected by touching his/her eyes, mouth, nose after touching an infected surface. Hence, to limit the possibility of coronavirus spread, contactless modes of payments can be very useful in present times.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said that that Covid-19 to impact domestic as well global growth. On Yes Bank crisis, Das said that Yes the bank’s depositors’ money is fully safe and secure. Swift action has been taken by the government and Reserve Bank of India to resolve Yes Bank crisis.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today jumped to 114, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases at 31. One new case each was reported from Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, the Health Ministry officials