Raksha Bandhan 2020: Invest in the future of your siblings

Almost six months into the lockdown phase, people have adjusted to the new normal in various ways. While we were already on our way to adopt technology in all aspects of living, the current pandemic has propelled this adoption at a much faster pace. Within a span of few months, we have fashioned ourselves to online lectures, digital conferencing, attending meetings on Zoom — all the things that we believed were probably way off into the future!

The journey as we move towards ‘unlock’ is going to be difficult to navigate, especially with the festivities right around the corner. This year, festivals may not be celebrated with the same pomp and grandeur that we Indians are used to. And while the fact is that, meeting our loved ones may not be possible and will disheartens us, it has also made us understand and realize their value, even more. Rakhsha Bandhan is here, and most of us are used to seeing busy streets where sisters are finding the perfect ‘rakhi’ for their brothers and brothers are scrambling for last minute gifts! While Rakhi 2020 may not be the ‘traditional rakhi’ in most sense, what with the lockdown restricting our movements, there is no reason that we should not look at it as an opportunity to truly ‘invest’ in the future of our siblings.

The pandemic has taught us multiple lessons, the biggest one being the importance of having a secure financial investment portfolio. While industry experts have always stressed upon the need for a diversified portfolio and an emergency fund, the current crisis has made it a necessity. As consumers evolve, the relationships around them evolve too and having a financially secure future, is what matters the most. The unique bond that siblings share is full of trust, love, mutual respect, and a deep sense of responsibility towards each other. Any gift will have a deep emotional and mental connect but one that can ease financial stress a bit, is like nothing other! Any piece of expensive jewelry or clothing item or even a car, while deeply appreciated, may depreciate in its monetary value over time but an investment in the right instrument will earn benefits for years, due to the returns it will generate. It is simple compounding principle, really.

Gifting your sibling a mutual fund SIP could be your first step towards helping with a stable financial solution. With changing times, we are moving towards a society that thoroughly emphasizes on staying invested to lead a secure and happy life. A small investment of even Rs 1000/2000 will compound itself over the years to deliver returns in the future. This can be leveraged as a great opportunity to invest in SIPs, buying more units at lower NAV value which will eventually help as market recovers. India is a consumer’s market, it will create the demand and recover the economy over time.

The best part about investing in mutual funds is the flexibility that it allows you. You can actually determine the investment amount basis the age and other factors of your sibling. For example, if your sibling is really young, his/her risk taking capacity is really high so you can invest in equity mutual funds. As their needs increase over time and goals in life change, one can switch to hybrid funds, offering a mix of debt and equity, thereby not only ensuring that it delivers returns but the risk is also meticulously mitigated. For siblings who need a steady source of income with minimum risks, we can choose those investment avenues as well.

Sure the situation is uncertain and the confusion of whether the markets will hit high or dip low, remains. But, as history repeats itself, bounce back of the market follows a long run. Hence it is highly advisable to stay invested in SIPs. SIPs are structured in such a manner that they can dodge a financial crisis like this through cost averaging.

Your loved ones are the most important people in your life. The true meaning of Rakhsha Bandhan is a promise to safeguard and protect your sibling against all odds. To warrant a secure future, you need to ‘invest’ in it. After all, what could be a bigger gift than ensuing the security and financial independence of your sibling!

(By Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer, Axis AMC)

(Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully.)