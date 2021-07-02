Raj Nagar Extension: The burgeoning real estate investment opportunity

Due to its fairly low land prices, this potential hotspot near Delhi NCR offers competitive options compared to the Capital, Noida and Gurgaon region.

India has been a country treading steadily towards infrastructural and real estate developments over the decade. The nature of establishments has differed due to the scale of capital and technology involved at multiple intervals. In creating a course for this story of progress, National Highways and Expressways have formed a significant part in defining the futuristic and urbanized landscape of the country. The government has several times made it clear by positioning the infra development and related sectors as growth drivers of the nation.

According to JLL, “national highways offer real estate development opportunities across India with 15% upward returns. In the short term, due to infrastructure development and connectivity being created, the real estate appreciation in the vicinity is estimated to be in the range of 60 to 80 per cent; however, another spurt in the prices happens when the facilities/ wayside amenities become operational along the highways.”

One such real estate hotspot bearing the fruits of price appreciation due to its proximity to the national highway and expressways is Raj Nagar Extension. The area is strategically placed near the elevated Hindon Road, Eastern Peripheral Road connecting Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal. Due to its fairly low land prices, this potential hotspot near Delhi NCR offers competitive options compared to the Capital, Noida and Gurgaon region.

The area has been fulfilling the ever-rising demand from investors and end-users due to the presence of reputed developers creating prolific projects in diverse segments such as mid-segment, affordable and luxury housing. Ever since India’s first 14-lane Delhi-Meerut highway has become fully operational in April 2021, the value of the region has risen incessantly. Raj Nagar Extension also enjoys the presence of several diverse social structures such as hospitals, malls, commercial centers, schools, etc.

The presence of reputed players in this area also envisages a reign of trust and transparency among the community, and it is likely to get continued, adding more credibility and demand for the real estate options available here. An upcoming international cricket stadium in the coming years will be giving boost to this region in terms of elevating city’s stature in entertainment and tourism.

Raj Nagar Extension is, thus, starting to become an ideal location for buyers and investors seeking well-secured gated communities with innumerable options in terms of amenities such as high street retails, kids zone, ultra-modern club, swimming pool etc, that rejuvenate the mind, body and soul of the individual. With its proximity and seamless connectivity to the business hubs of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the area dynamics bode well for people looking to earn from rental incomes as well.

(By Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India Ltd)