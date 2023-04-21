Raj Nagar Extension: A promising future with Hindon Airport, RRTS, and an international cricket stadium

By Pankaj Kumar Jain

Raj Nagar Extension is a rapidly developing residential and commercial hub in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, India. The area has emerged as a prime location for real estate investment due to its strategic location, well-planned infrastructure, and affordable prices. The highlighting feature of Raj Nagar Extension is that, unlike most similar regions in NCR, developers directly purchase the land from landowners. Therefore. the land is litigation-free. Furthermore, the region has witnessed significant infrastructure development in recent years, attracting many prominent builders and developers to invest in the area. Compared to the other parts of NCR, prices are still on the lower side. Let’s examine what makes Raj Nagar Extension a popular realty destination.

Residential Development: Raj Nagar Extension is a well-planned residential area with affordable and luxurious housing options. The area offers a range of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, villas, and independent houses. The apartments have modern amenities such as 24×7 security, power backup, water supply, and elevators. The area has ample open spaces, green belts, parks, and playgrounds for recreational activities. Some of the renowned builders are already present in the area. Moreover, housing complexes in Raj Nagar Extension are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient lifestyle with facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses, and landscaped gardens. The area’s real estate market has witnessed steady growth, making it a promising investment option for buyers and investors alike.



Commercial Development: Raj Nagar Extension is also emerging as a commercial hub with many malls, supermarkets, and shops. The area has several shopping centres, malls by reputed developers, food joints and recreational centres. The area also has a thriving market with shops selling everything from groceries to electronics. Additionally, the commercial sector in Raj Nagar Extension is expanding rapidly with the development of several business centres, office spaces, and retail outlets. With well-established commercial establishments and the promise of further growth, Raj Nagar Extension is quickly becoming a sought-after destination for residential and commercial investments.

Proximity to Hindon Airport: Raj Nagar Extension is close to the Hindon Airport, which has boosted the area’s connectivity and growth. The airport has been developed as a regional airport and will soon have direct flights to many destinations. It has provided a significant impetus to the economic development of Raj Nagar Extension, making it an even more attractive real estate destination.



Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS): Raj Nagar Extension is close to the upcoming Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The RRTS will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut and is expected to reduce travel time significantly. The RRTS corridor is a game-changer for Raj Nagar Extension, as it will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity from Meerut and Delhi, making it a prime location for investment and residential living.



Upcoming International Cricket Stadium: The Uttar Pradesh government has plans to develop an international cricket stadium in Raj Nagar Extension. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 75,000 and will be one of the largest cricket stadiums in the country. This will boost sports tourism, create many job opportunities, and enhance the area’s overall development.



New Headquarters of Ghaziabad District Commissioner: The new headquarters of the Ghaziabad District Commissioner is also proposed to come up in Raj Nagar Extension. This will further enhance the area’s importance and growth and provide many opportunities for the residents.



Availability of Vast Open Space for Future Development: One of the significant advantages of the Raj Nagar Extension is its availability of vast open spaces for future development. The area has enormous empty parcels of land, which make it a hotbed of realty development. This vase space presents a unique opportunity for developers and investors to create large-scale residential and commercial projects that can cater to the region’s growing demand, making Raj Nagar Extension a promising destination for future real estate development.



Raj Nagar Extension is a rapidly developing area with significant potential for future growth and development. The area’s proximity to Hindon Airport, RRTS, and the upcoming international cricket stadium, along with the availability of vast open spaces, make it an attractive location for real estate investment. The area’s affordable prices and well-planned infrastructure make it an excellent option for homebuyers. The continuous development of the area’s infrastructure and the presence of reputed builders has made Raj Nagar Extension a preferred destination for those seeking a blend of affordability, connectivity, and lifestyle, making it a wise choice for both investors and homebuyers looking for long-term benefits. Overall, Raj Nagar Extension has a promising future and is emerging as a major NCR hub.

(The author is Director, KW Group. Views are personal.)