A lot of people lose money in cryptocurrency trading due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of the nuances of the trade. That is why experts suggest that one should first spend some time learning about cryptocurrency trading before putting their money at any risk. Now, an app is promising to help new or wannabe crypto traders to learn the nuances of crypto trading in a fun and gamified way.

Rainmaker is the world’s first fantasy gaming app for cryptocurrencies, which takes a real problem of new investor losses and turns it around into a genuine learning curve in a fun, educative and gamified eco-system. In an e-mail interaction with FE Online, Harsh Himmatsingka, Founder & CEO, Rainmaker, shared more details about the app and also his views on what the future holds for crypto enthusiasts in India. Excerpts:

What is the Rainmaker app?

Rainmaker is a Fantasy Gaming app in the Real-money gaming segment for Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. Rainmaker emulates real-world trading environments in a fun, engaging and gamified way. It offers India’s crypto enthusiasts and crypto curious a whole new and unique trading experience. It’s based on the core vision of providing knowledge to individuals interested in learning the nuances of this investment avenue in a fun way. It offers a near-real experience by gamifying trades and inviting players to learn analytical skills in crypto portfolio management.

A large number of people in India invest in cryptocurrencies even without having much knowledge and understanding about Blockchain and Crypto space. How can Rainmaker app help such investors?

Rainmaker helps its users understand how the market volatility works in the crypto and stock markets and how just an upside is not the outcome of an investment in a highly controlled environment, with a negligible risk that can replicate the real-world loss-making emotions leading to faster learning and chances of a very small stake. Rainmaker also extends itself to instigating the best practices benefits of a diversified portfolio to spread out the risk rather than binary trading or putting all your eggs in one basket. We always encourage the importance to first select a platform that helps to brush skills in crypto trading and gives a hands-on experience with proper guidance and knowledge.

Considering so much volatility and uncertainties, do you think crypto can provide sustainable earnings?

Volatility is a part and parcel of any tradable market instrument and uncertainties are present in every industry. It’s only a matter of time till our respected regulators come up with a flexible and open-source plan that can be one size fits all, rather than being restrictive. It is very well sustainable if one understands the fact that there are no shortcuts to creating wealth. Discipline, patience, and knowledge are key to generating wealth in any investment market.

In your view, what should be the best way to enter the crypto space for attaining financial freedom?

Rainmaker is the best platform to start learning about the crypto markets, as it can give you the experience you need to start off with basic investment strategies. To begin, only one cryptocurrency should be picked at a time, as the market is highly volatile, and it’s important to be cautious before expanding one’s portfolio. Experts’ advice should be followed, and one should always start with minimal investments and after thoroughly researching the market. It also helps learn from others in the market, whether by their wins or their losses.

How many people in India are currently using Rainmaker?

Rainmaker in its 1st month achieved a staggering 25,000 downloads mark in its open beta, with about 2,000 DAU and is constantly growing at a 5% week on week growth rate.

What is the Go-to-market strategy that makes rainmaker unique?

Rainmaker being the world’s first fantasy gaming app for cryptocurrencies is unique in itself, it takes a real problem of new investor losses and turns it around into a genuine learning curve in a fun, educative and gamified eco-system. Rainmaker’s unique “Exit” USP feature is a first of its kind in any fantasy gaming app and lets the users feel the actual thrill of having control over their pseudo investments while replicating the real-world Stop Loss or Profit Booking actions.

How to use the Rainmaker app?

Using Rainmaker is as simple as 1. Ready 2. Set 3. Go; Select a contest you like from a list of available contests 24×7, choose your desired Cryptos/stocks, and assign weightage to 2 of your best-expected performers 2x and 1.5x, wait for the results to be announced after the contest or choose to take control by using the Exit feature during an ongoing contest which will give the user a rank and prizes basis the pre-defined rules.

What precautions one should take while using this app?

Rainmaker is not to be considered a market simulator and does not guarantee any profits in real-world markets. Users must exercise caution when investing in the Real-world markets and not depend on their selections within Rainmaker.

Cryptocurrencies have created a lot of buzz and excitement in 2021. What can crypto enthusiasts expect in 2022?

2022 will be a prosperous year for cryptocurrency investors we feel, as we have faith in and await the judiciary to involve market experts while formulating a stimulating plan for the investors in this space, as while being the second largest crypto investment country in the world, we’re also looking at the youth taking charge of their personal finances from an early stage, which is a direct determinant of a country’s growth when the next generation of investors don’t have to wait till the end of time to generate wealth and an endless stream of opportunities not only on the investment front but also with respect to employment and technical literacy, bringing India one step closer to becoming a truly deserving candidate to be number one in tech innovation on a global scale.