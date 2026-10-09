A letter claiming that eligible Indian Railways employees will receive a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of Rs 41,149 for the financial year 2025-26 has been declared fake by the Railway Board. The purported order, which claims to sanction a bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages, has been circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

The Railway Board has clarified that it did not issue the letter and that the document carries a forged signature. It has directed zonal railways, production units and other railway offices to disregard the communication entirely and ensure that no payment is made on the basis of the fake order.

In a communication dated October 7, 2026, addressed to the general managers and concerned authorities of Indian Railways and its production units, the Railway Board said the purported letter was unauthorised and should not be treated as an official approval for the payment of the bonus.

The clarification is important for railway employees who may have come across the viral message and assumed that the bonus had been formally sanctioned for 2025-26.

What did the fake Railway Board letter claim?

The fabricated communication bears Railway Board Establishment (RBE) number 101/2026 and is dated October 6, 2026. It claims that a Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages has been sanctioned for eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2025-26.

The document also mentions a payment of Rs 41,149, presenting it as the amount payable under the purported bonus sanction.

However, the Railway Board has rejected both claims. It has specifically clarified that the purported sanction of a 78-day bonus and the stated payment of Rs 41,149 are unauthorised.

The Board’s October 7 communication states: “The aforesaid letter is fake/fabricated and has not been issued by the Railway Board.”

It further says that the contents of the document “shall not be acted upon or taken into cognisance by any Zonal Railway, Production Unit or other Railway office.”

The presence of a reference number, date and purported official signature does not make the circulated document genuine. The Railway Board has specifically said that the signature of the official concerned was forged.

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How did the fake bonus announcement circulate?

The clarification followed the circulation of the purported bonus letter on social media and through various messaging platforms. The Railway Board itself acknowledged that the document was being widely shared through these channels.

The message appeared to carry the details of an official government communication, including an RBE number, a date and a specific bonus amount. Such details can make a document appear credible to employees who receive it through colleagues, workplace groups or other messaging networks.

The claim of a 78-day bonus may also have appeared familiar to railway employees because Indian Railways has sanctioned Productivity Linked Bonus for eligible non-gazetted employees in previous years. However, that history does not establish the authenticity of the latest circulating document.

The Railway Board’s clarification makes clear that employees must not treat the purported October 6 order as proof that the bonus for 2025-26 has been sanctioned.

The Board has not endorsed the claimed amount or the purported sanction contained in the viral letter. Its October 7 communication specifically identifies the document as fake and instructs railway offices not to act on it.

What has the Railway Board directed railway offices to do?

The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways, production units and other concerned offices to disregard the fake letter in its entirety.

It has also directed them to ensure that no action is taken and no payment is made on the basis of the circulated communication.

The Board’s instruction is not limited to verifying the amount mentioned in the document. It has rejected the letter itself, along with its purported approval of the bonus.

The clarification also asks the concerned authorities to bring the matter to the notice of officers and staff so that employees are made aware of the fake communication.

This is particularly relevant because a false bonus announcement can create expectations about an employee’s income before an authentic government order has been issued. It can also lead to confusion if employees begin relying on a document that railway authorities have not approved.

How can railway employees verify the PLB announcement?

The Railway Board has advised officials and employees to verify the authenticity of communications relating to Productivity Linked Bonus through the official websites of the Ministry of Railways and the Railway Board.

Employees can check the following official websites:

Ministry of Railways: https://indianrailways.gov.in/

Railway Board: https://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/

The Board has made it clear that no action should be taken and no payment should be made on the basis of communications circulated through social media, messaging platforms or other unauthorised sources.

Employees should therefore avoid treating a forwarded message, screenshot or purported order as confirmation of a bonus payment. Any announcement should be checked against an authentic government communication before it is relied upon.

The October 7 clarification was addressed to railway authorities, with instructions to inform the officers and staff concerned. It is intended to ensure that the fabricated letter is not acted upon within the railway system.

What does this mean for the 2025-26 railway bonus?

The immediate takeaway is that the letter dated October 6, 2026, bearing RBE number 101/2026, cannot be treated as an official sanction of Productivity Linked Bonus for 2025-26.

The Railway Board has rejected the document and the claims it contains, including the proposed bonus of 78 days’ wages and the payment of Rs 41,149.

Employees should not assume that the amount mentioned in the viral letter will be paid on the basis of this communication. Nor should the fake document be used as a basis for any administrative action or payment.

At the same time, the clarification should be read carefully. It establishes that this particular letter is fake and unauthorised. It should not, by itself, be interpreted as a separate announcement that eligible railway employees will not receive any Productivity Linked Bonus for 2025-26.

Any decision on the bonus must be established through an authentic order issued by the competent authority. Until such an order is verified, employees should not rely on the circulated document for information about the amount or payment of the bonus.

The Railway Board’s message is clear: the purported letter is not genuine, and railway offices must not act on it. Employees should rely on official Ministry of Railways and Railway Board communications for confirmation of any bonus sanction.

For now, the claimed 78-day bonus and Rs 41,149 payment mentioned in the viral letter remain unauthorised claims, not an official approval by the Railway Board.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the Railway Board’s clarification dated October 7, 2026. The bonus amount of Rs 41,149 and the 78-day bonus sanction mentioned in the circulated letter have been declared fake and unauthorised. Employees should verify any further updates through official Ministry of Railways or Railway Board communications.

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