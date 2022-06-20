Raheja Developers aims to deliver 10 lakh sq ft of residential & commercial projects in FY23

Gurugram-based realty major Raheja Developers has announced that it will deliver residential and commercial projects over an area of 10 lakh square feet or more than 2600 units in the current financial year. Most of the deliverables would be in Delhi and NCR region, including the housing project on Pusa Road, and will be in line with the company’s mission of providing mid-range, premium and luxury housing as well as commercial units at reasonable prices.

At the Pusa Road project, which is in partnership with the Government of India, 700 units are ready for delivery and the rest will be delivered by the end of December 2022, the company said.

Raheja Developers is also planning to launch various projects in the DDJAY plotted scheme, NILP Plotted Scheme as well as SCO projects in Gurugram. These will be offered as a mix of plots and floors releasing inventory worth over Rs 2500 crore in the coming few months.

In its history of almost 40 years, Raheja has delivered over 9000 units across its various projects. The organisation has also undertaken the development of the 02 tallest towers of Gurugram and Delhi – The Leela Sky Villas – Navin Minar and Raheja Revanta, respectively. The former is the first branded residences project in Central Delhi and offers luxury homes serviced by The Leela (Leela Lace Holdings Pvt. Ltd), in a price range starting at Rs 7.61 crore. The latter – Raheja Revanta – located in Sector-78 of Gurgaon, is being developed as an iconic address offering a luxurious lifestyle at a price starting at Rs 3.02 cr.

Commenting on the same, Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers Ltd said, “With the construction picking pace across all our projects post-pandemic, a healthy sales and collection is being seen across all our projects. We aim to be debt-free and complete our current projects in the coming 2 years.”