PwC urges Income Tax dept to set up robust IT infrastructure for implementing faceless appeals scheme

Tax consultant PwC urged the income tax department to set up a robust IT infrastructure for implementing the faceless assessment and faceless appeal schemes.

A robust IT infrastructure, the PWC report released on Tuesday said, was needed so that taxpayers can submit requisite documents, which often run into several files and a large number of pages, to the department.

“As on date, the Income Tax e-Filing portal allows a maximum of ten attachments at a time and each attachment can be of maximum 5 MB. In the case of certain taxpayers, backup documents for certain transactions may run into several hundred pages, which is a constraining factor under the existing facility,” the report said.

In the all-encompassing role of technology in the overall scheme of faceless assessment, “there is an imperative need for a robust IT infrastructure,” it added.

In case of faceless appeals, it said in the traditional system of appeal, it was possible to file huge paper books and submissions.

Under the new regime, it will be incumbent on the government and taxpayers to have in place adequate IT infrastructure so that there are no glitches while uploading voluminous paper books and submissions, said the report titled ‘Faceless interface: A paradigm shift in administration’.

The report noted that the advent of the faceless regime for taxpayers’ interaction with the Income-tax Department is a “watershed moment” in the history of tax administration in India.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a revamped scheme for tax assessments, with certain modifications to make it faceless. Accordingly, the government renamed the e-Assessment scheme as the faceless assessment scheme and issued notifications with the details of the faceless scheme. With this scheme, the government announced the introduction of ?Faceless Appeal’ and the ?Taxpayers’ Charter’.

The PwC report noted it is a very significant initiative taken by the government, which seeks to address age-old issues plaguing India’s tax administration, by deploying technology, team-based assessment and efficient use of internal resources.

“There may be teething problems in the beginning, but we see a robust assessment system in the long run that will iron out issues faced in the existing system, such as non- availability of old documents and records, long waiting hours at the tax office and appeals arising due to administrative failure or lags,” it said.

In the faceless regime, the main objective is to remove physical interaction as much as possible, and hence, taxpayers may not have the opportunity to explain (in person) business-related complexities and explain various positions they have taken while filing their income-tax returns, it said.

These facilities are available in the existing system. Though a limited facility of video conferencing and telephony is being made available after extensive written submissions are filed with the income-tax department.

“In these circumstances, it is very important for taxpayers to ensure that appropriate documents with factual matrix are available and filed, and their written submissions (including submissions on legal aspects) are comprehensive, but brief and to the point,” the report said.

It further said the security and confidentiality of taxpayers’ data has never been compromised, and it is critical that this standard is maintained in the future under the new system, under which huge documents will be filed and the entire process will run online.

Among other suggestions, the report recommends that provision should be made to accept a taxpayer’s request for a virtual hearing, not necessarily after issuance of an internal draft assessment order.

It also said general standard operating procedures are required for procedural aspects such as where opportunities for personal hearings will be provided and when enquiry or verification can be conducted by other than in the electronic mode.

Expeditious clarification from the CBDT on these aspects will help to smoothen the transition into the new system, it added.