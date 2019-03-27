Put Rs 50 lakh capital gain in tax saving bonds, rest reinvest in another property

Published: March 27, 2019 3:14 AM

Capital gains, income tax, tax saving bonds, tax saving schemes, Interest incomeCapital gains arising from sale of long term capital asset shall be exempt from income tax if the same is invested as per the provisions specified in the Act

Chirag Nangia

l I sold my property for more than Rs 1 crore. If I invest Rs 50 lakh in tax saving bond, remaining gain will be taxable. So should I invest remaining amount in another tax saving schemes such as another property or the whole capital gain should be invested?
– Krutika Jadhav

Capital gains arising from sale of long term capital asset shall be exempt from income tax if the same is invested as per the provisions specified in the Act. One of the options provided by the Act is investment of long-term capital gains in certain specified bonds. You can invest a maximum of Rs 50 lakh in these bonds and investment should be made within six months from the date of sale.

Another option is investment of capital gains in purchase/construction of a house up to the last date of filing of return of income. Time period of two years (for purchase of new property) and three years (for construction) is available. If you plan to invest the money in purchase / construction of a residential property after the due date of filing the return of income, the money will have to be deposited in a capital gains account scheme in a nationalised bank, till the date of actual purchase or construction. You can choose one of the two options or a combination of both.

l Is interest earned on bank deposit from amount received by 19-year-old daughter as gift from father taxable? Is sumptuary allowance received by a district judge tax-free?
—ML Kamath

Interest income earned on deposits made out of the amount received by major daughter as a gift from her father shall be taxable as income from other sources as her income only and not be clubbed in the income of the father. The exemption from payment of tax on sumptuary allowance received by Supreme Court and High Court judges have been provided by Supreme Court Judges (Salaries & Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and High Court Judges (Salaries & Conditions of Service) Act,1954 respectively. However, no such exemption is provided on sumptuary allowance received by district judge. Also, Income-tax Act is silent on the same. In certain cases, district judges contend that such exemp-tion is available to them while computing taxable income, however, such contention has been rejected at the appellate level. Thus, it would be an aggressive position to claim exemption of such allowances.

The writer is director, Nangia Advisors LLP. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

