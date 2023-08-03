Punjab National Bank KYC Update News (Last Date, Documents Required): PNB has asked its customers to update their KYC details this month to ensure no restrictions on operations in their accounts.

The last date to update KYC is August 31.

“In line with the RBI guidelines, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been encouraging its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information before August 31, 2023. The bank has sent out two Notices to the registered address and SMS notification on registered mobile number of those customers whose accounts have become due for KYC updation. Further, the same is published on bank’s social media handles and advertised in Newspaper on 28.07.2023,” PNB said in a statement.

The notification in the newspaper states that “As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC updation as of 31.03.2023, you are requested to get your KYC updated through PNB ONE/IBS/registered e – mail/post or in person visit to any branch before 31.08.2023.”

“Non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account,” it adds.

Also Read: This Savings Bank Account offers up to 7.5% interest Rate; Check Details

Documents required for KYC update

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB said that customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information through PNB ONE/IBS/registered email/post or in-person visit to any PNB branch for the smooth functioning of their bank account(s).