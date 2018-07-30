Puducherry employees to get salaries tomorrow as usual

A circular to this effect was issued by the Finance Department amid apprehensions among employees and pensioners that there might by disruption in payment of salaries and pension as usual on the last working day of the month in view of the non-passage of the crucial bill.

Puducherry government today directed its treasuries to admit pay bills, paving the way for disbursal of salaries of its employees tomorrow amid a standoff over passage of the Appropriation Bill, which allows withdrawal of funds for expenditure, by the assembly.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Finance Department amid apprehensions among employees and pensioners that there might by disruption in payment of salaries and pension as usual on the last working day of the month in view of the non-passage of the crucial bill.

The bill, which allows withdrawal of amount for government expenditure from the consolidated fund, could not be passed during the budget session of the assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine-die on July 19 as Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had not given her clearance to it.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had accused Bedi of deliberately withholding approval for the crucial bill.

However, Bedi cleared the bill two days later with a rider that three nominated MLAs be allowed to attend the assembly proceedings as per a Supreme Court order.

Yesterday, she had suggested that the assembly be reconvened before tomorrow for adopting the bill.

A spokesman of the Finance department said the circular directed the Directorate of Account and Treasuries (DAT) to admit pay and pension bills and those relating to sanction of grant in aid to institutions functioning under the Societies Act for the month of July and make payments accordingly as usual.

The circular said necessary funds had been made available under the respective head of accounts for disbursement of the payment, he said.

Necessary steps had also been taken to ensure that old age pension was also disbursed without any difficulty.

Government staff and pensioners in Puducherry get their salary and pension on the last working day of the month through bank accounts.