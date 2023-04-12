PPF interest rate history: When Public Provident Fund deposits earned 12% interest!

PPF Interest Rate History till April 2023: While the current Public Provident Fund Interest Rate (PPF) is just 7.1%, there was a time when this scheme used to offer 12% interest but the deposit limit then was just Rs 40,000 for two years and Rs 60,000 for around 12 years.

The history of PPF interest rates shows that the Public Provident Fund Account interest rate between 01.04.1986 to 31.03.1988 and 01.04.1988 to 14.01.2000 was 12%. Between 15.01.2000 to 28.02.2001, the PPF interest rate was 11%.

In the last 10 years, the PPF interest rate has varied between 7.1% to 8.8%. It was 8.80% between 01.04.2012 to 31.03.2013. From 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2016, the interest rate was 8.7%. However, between 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2014, the PPF deposit limit was just Rs 1 lakh. It increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from 01.04.2014 onwards.

When the scheme started in 1968, the PPF interest rate was just 4.8% while the maximum investment limit was just Rs 15,000. This deposit limit continued till 31.03.1972. However, the interest rate between 01.04.1970 to 31.03.1973 was increased to 5%.

Public Provident Fund Interest Rate History

Period Interest Rate Limit for Investment 01.04.1968 to 31.03.1969 4.80 15000 01.04.1969 to 31.03.1970 4.80 15000 01.04.1970 to 31.03.1971 5 15000 01.04.1971 to 31.03.1972 5 15000 01.04.1972 to 31.03.1973 5 20000 01.04.1973 to 31.03.1974 5.30 20000 01.04.1974 to 31.07.1974 5.80 20000 01.08.1974 to 31.03.1975 7 20000 01.04.1975 to 31.03.1976 7 20000 01.04.1976 to 31.03.1977 7 20000 01.04.1977 to 31.03.1978 7.50 20000 01.04.1978 to 31.03.1979 7.50 30000 01.04.1979 to 31.03.1980 7.50 30000 01.04.1980 to 31.03.1981 8 30000 01.04.1981 to 31.03.1982 8.50 30000 01.04.1982 to 31.03.1983 8.50 40000 01.04.1983 to 31.03.1984 9 40000 01.04.1984 to 31.03.1985 9.50 40000 01.04.1985 to 31.03.1986 10 40000 01.04.1986 to 31.03.1988 12 40000 01.04.1988 to 31.03.1999 12 60000 01.04.1999 to 14.01.2000 12 60000 15.01.2000 to 28.02.2001 11 60000 01.03.2001 to 28.02.2002 9.50 60000 01.03.2002 to 31.03.2002 9.00 60000 01.04.2002 to 28.02.2003 9 70000 01.03.2003 to 31.03.2011 8 70000 01.04.2011 to 30.11.2011 8 100000 01.12.2011 to 31.03.2012 8.60 100000 01.04.2012 to 31.03.2013 8.80 100000 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2014 8.70 100000 01.04.2014 to 31.03.2016 8.70 150000 01.04.2016 to 30.09.2016 8.10 150000 01.10.2016 to 31.03.2017 8 150000 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017 7.90 150000 01.07.2017 to 30.09.2017 7.80 150000 01.01.2018 to 30.09.2018 7.60 150000 01.10.2018 to 30.06.2019 8.00 150000 01.07.2019 to 31.03.2020 7.90 150000 01.04.2020 to 30.09.2020 7.10 150000 01.10.2022 to 31.12.2022 7.10 150000 01.01.2023 to 31.03.2023 7.10 150000 Source: Post Office

While the PPF interest rate has increased gradually over the years, the biggest jump of 2% was announced with effect from 01.04.1986 when the interest rate was hiked from 10% to 12%.

PPF depositors are hoping that the Government will hike the interest rate in the next revision cycle.

