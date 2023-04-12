scorecardresearch
PPF interest rate history: When Public Provident Fund deposits earned 12% interest!

PPF Interest Rate History till April 2023: While the current Public Provident Fund Interest Rate (PPF) is just 7.1%, there was a time when this scheme used to offer 12% interest

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Updated:
PPF interest rate history
PPF interest rate history: Public Provident Fund once earned 12% interest. Representational image

PPF Interest Rate History till April 2023: While the current Public Provident Fund Interest Rate (PPF) is just 7.1%, there was a time when this scheme used to offer 12% interest but the deposit limit then was just Rs 40,000 for two years and Rs 60,000 for around 12 years.

The history of PPF interest rates shows that the Public Provident Fund Account interest rate between 01.04.1986 to 31.03.1988 and 01.04.1988 to 14.01.2000 was 12%. Between 15.01.2000 to 28.02.2001, the PPF interest rate was 11%.

In the last 10 years, the PPF interest rate has varied between 7.1% to 8.8%. It was 8.80% between 01.04.2012 to 31.03.2013. From 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2016, the interest rate was 8.7%. However, between 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2014, the PPF deposit limit was just Rs 1 lakh. It increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from 01.04.2014 onwards.

When the scheme started in 1968, the PPF interest rate was just 4.8% while the maximum investment limit was just Rs 15,000. This deposit limit continued till 31.03.1972. However, the interest rate between 01.04.1970 to 31.03.1973 was increased to 5%.

Public Provident Fund Interest Rate History

PeriodInterest RateLimit for Investment
01.04.1968 to 31.03.19694.8015000
01.04.1969 to 31.03.19704.8015000
01.04.1970 to 31.03.1971515000
01.04.1971 to 31.03.1972515000
01.04.1972 to 31.03.1973520000
01.04.1973 to 31.03.19745.3020000
01.04.1974 to 31.07.19745.8020000
01.08.1974 to 31.03.1975720000
01.04.1975 to 31.03.1976720000
01.04.1976 to 31.03.1977720000
01.04.1977 to 31.03.19787.5020000
01.04.1978 to 31.03.19797.5030000
01.04.1979 to 31.03.19807.5030000
01.04.1980 to 31.03.1981830000
01.04.1981 to 31.03.19828.5030000
01.04.1982 to 31.03.19838.5040000
01.04.1983 to 31.03.1984940000
01.04.1984 to 31.03.19859.5040000
01.04.1985 to 31.03.19861040000
01.04.1986 to 31.03.19881240000
01.04.1988 to 31.03.19991260000
01.04.1999 to 14.01.20001260000
15.01.2000 to 28.02.20011160000
01.03.2001 to 28.02.20029.5060000
01.03.2002 to 31.03.20029.0060000
01.04.2002 to 28.02.2003970000
01.03.2003 to 31.03.2011870000
01.04.2011 to 30.11.20118100000
01.12.2011 to 31.03.20128.60100000
01.04.2012 to 31.03.20138.80100000
01.04.2013 to 31.03.20148.70100000
01.04.2014 to 31.03.20168.70150000
01.04.2016 to 30.09.20168.10150000
01.10.2016 to 31.03.20178150000
01.04.2017 to 30.06.20177.90150000
01.07.2017 to 30.09.20177.80150000
01.01.2018 to 30.09.20187.60150000
01.10.2018 to 30.06.20198.00150000
01.07.2019 to 31.03.20207.90150000
01.04.2020 to 30.09.20207.10150000
01.10.2022 to 31.12.20227.10150000
01.01.2023 to 31.03.20237.10150000
Source: Post Office

While the PPF interest rate has increased gradually over the years, the biggest jump of 2% was announced with effect from 01.04.1986 when the interest rate was hiked from 10% to 12%.

PPF depositors are hoping that the Government will hike the interest rate in the next revision cycle.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 17:08 IST

Stock Market