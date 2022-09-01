Public Provident Fund (PPF) Interest Rate and Calculation: Savings and investment schemes that provide guaranteed returns are important at all times, more so in present times when stock markets are falling and there are fears of economic recession worldwide. PPF is one such scheme that not just provides guaranteed returns but also tax-saving benefits and an interest rate that has been historically higher than the bank fixed deposits.

The maximum deposit allowed under the scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh/year, which is also eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C. PPF investments are locked in for a period of 15 years with permission or premature withdrawal under specific terms and conditions (Read details here)

How much you can get with PPF

The current PPF interest rate is 7.1%. Assuming this interest rate remains in force for the full 15 years, you can get up to Rs 40,68,209 at the time of maturity by depositing Rs 1.5 lakh/year, which is equivalent to around Rs 411/day.

It is important to note here that the minimum scheme allowed under the scheme is Rs 500.

Under PPF scheme rules, you can extend the account in blocks of 5 years each after the compulsory 15-year maturity period. If you do so, your wealth will increase to Rs 66,58288 in 20 years at 7.1% interest and Rs 1.5 lakh yearly investment.

Source: Groww website

If you extend the account and continue investing for another 5 years, your wealth will grow to around Rs 1.03 crore in 25 years. In 30 years you will have around Rs 1.5 crore in the PPF account provided you continue investing Rs 1.5 lakh per year.

Interestingly, you won’t have to pay any tax on the maturity amount withdrawn from the PPF account. The is also no tax on interest earned and deposits up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C provided you have not already exceeded the limit through other investments.