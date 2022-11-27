Public Provident Fund interest rate is down by 1.7% in 10 years – Here’s how it has changed

Public Provident Fund attracts investors looking for guaranteed and tax-free returns. However, the PPF interest rate has been falling consistently since 2013. While the PPF investment limit was increased from Rs 1 lakh/year to Rs 1.5 lakh/year in 2014, the interest has been reduced by 1.7% from 8.8% to 7.1% between 2013 and 2022, as per official data.

The Ministry of Finance revises the PPF interest rate on a quarterly basis. The interest rate for the next quarter of FY 2022-23 will be announced by the end of December 2022. Here’s a look at how the PPF interest rate has changed in the last 10 years.

PPF Interest Rate in 2013

PPF interest rate between 01.04.2012 to 31.03.2013 was 8.8% and the investment limit was Rs 1 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2014

PPF interest rate between 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2014 was 8.7% and the investment limit was Rs 1 lakh/year. PPF interest rate between 01.04.2014 to 31.03.2016 was 8.7% and the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2015 and 2016

PPF interest rate between 01.04.2016 to 30.09.2016 was revised to 8.1% while the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2017

PPF interest rate between 01.10.2016 to 31.03.2017 was further reduced to 8% and the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year. Between 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017, the PPF interest rate was revised to 7.9%. Between 01.07.2017 to 30.09.2017, the PPF interest rate was revised to 7.8%.

PPF Interest Rate in 2018

PPF interest rate between 01.01.2018 to 30.09.2018 was revised to 7.6% and the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2019

PPF interest rate between 01.10.2018 to 30.06.2019 was increased to 8% and the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2020

PPF interest rate between 01.07.2019 to 31.03.2020 was increased to 7.9% and the investment limit was Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

PPF Interest Rate in 2021 and 2022:

PPF interest rate has remained unchanged since 01.04.2020 at 7.1% and the investment limit is Rs 1.5 lakh/year.

