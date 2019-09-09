Public Provident Fund: What Rs 1.5 lakh a year may give you in 15, 20, 25 years

Public provident fund calculation chart: Rs 1.5 lakh/year in PPF can grow up to Rs 1.1 crore in 25 years! Representational image/Pixabay

Public Provident Fund (PPF) investment: For those scared of market volatility, PPF comes across as a safe investment option with a bag full of benefits. Return on PPF investment is guaranteed as it is a government-backed small savings scheme. Of course, the interest rate on offer in PPF is not what one may expect from equity investment. But taking the risk factor of equity and mutual fund investment into account, the PPF interest rate may appear to you healthy.

In the last five financial years, the interest rate on PPF investment has remained in the range of 7.5-9 per cent. The current PPF interest rate is 7.9 per cent and it is reviewed by the government on a quarterly basis. PPF investment also comes with triple tax benefits with an investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per year. The amount invested in PPF, interest earned and the amount withdrawn on maturity are exempted from income tax net.

By investing the maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum in PPF, you can accumulate a large lump sum. Although, the maturity period of PPF account is 15 years at present, you can extend the account for a period of five years each on request and continue investing and earning.

The following calculation will give you an idea of how much your investment of Rs 1,50,000 per year would grow into in 15 years, assuming the interest rate remains at 7.9 percent.

Public Provident Fund: Calculation chart at 7.9 percent interest

Year Opening Balance Amount Deposited Interest Earned Closing Balance 1 0 150000 11850 161850 2 161850 150000 24636 336486 3 336486 150000 34432 520918 4 520918 150000 53003 723921 5 723921 150000 69040 942961 6 942961 150000 86344 1179305 7 1179305 150000 105015 1434320 8 1434320 150000 125161 1709481 9 1709481 150000 146898 2006379 10 2006379 150000 170354 2326729 11 2326729 150000 195662 2672391 12 2672391 150000 222969 3045360 13 3045360 150000 252433 3447793 14 3447793 150000 284225 3882018 15 3882018 150000 318529 4350547

(*Figures rounded off to nearest zero)

You can see from the chart above that Rs 1,50,000/year investment in PPF account can grow up to Rs 43,50,547 in 15 years if the interest rate remains at 7.9 per cent. Following the same calculation (as in the chart above), your annual investment of Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF account can grow up to around Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1.1 crore in 20 and 25 years respectively if the interest rate remains unchanged.