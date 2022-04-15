Provident fund (PF) balance check with or without Universal Account Number (UAN)

At the start of a new financial year, one important financial task that an employee may want to do is to find out how much provident fund balance he or she has. Every month, an employee makes a fixed contribution of 12 per cent of basic salary towards the PF account and the employer contributes an equal amount.

There are various methods to check the PF balance without having to visit the PF office or asking the employer. Here are 5 ways to check your employee provident fund (EPF) balance.

1. EPFO Website

On accessing the EPFO website, click on ‘Member Passbook’ under the section for employees. By logging with your UAN and password, you can view the PF passbook. The break-up of employee and employer contribution will be shown along with opening and closing balance. The PF interest earned and any PF transfer amount will also be shown. In case there are more than one provident fund number attached to your UAN, all of them will be shown. You need to click on the specific member ID to know the balance of that PF account.

2. Unified Portal

One can also log on to Unified Portal with your UAN and password and open the PF passbook to view the provident fund balance.You can view the PF contributions for different financial years.

3. PF balance check SMS

You can use the SMS service to know the EPF balance on mobile. To use the service, you need to send SMS EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. To know PF balance without UAN, sending SMS will be of use. One just needs to send SMS at 7738299899 but make sure it is from your registered mobile number. After sending the SMS, one will receive the last PF contribution and also the balance details of the member specific to your KYC details.

4. PF balance check missed call

Use your mobile phone for EPF balance check for which you will not even require UAN. For this you will need to use the Missed Call service provided by the EPFO. You just have to give a missed call at 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After two rings, the call gets disconnected and the user will receive the message showing the PF balance. Importantly, this service is available free of cost and can be availed from non-smart phones also. However, as an employee you need to ensure that your UAN is linked to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN and even your mobile number must be linked and registered at the Unified Portal.

5. PF balance on UMANG app

One can download UMANG app – Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance- to get EPF details such as PF balance, claim status, Know Your Customer (KYC) status, etc.