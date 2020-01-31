Provident Fund Alert! NPR is also a KYC document in UAN Portal for employees

Employees can now enter NPR number as part of KYC in the EPFO UAN Portal.

As a part of the KYC process, disclosing the National Population Register (NPR) number to EPFO is an additional piece of information. In addition to entering details such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank account number etc, the mention of NPR document number and the name of the employee may be provided on the UAN portal.

With the introduction of the Universal Account Number (UAN), the employees stand to benefit a lot. The UAN is to be activated to get access to the UAN portal or the Unified Portal. Using the UAN portal, one is able to make provident fund (PF) transfer and PF withdrawal online and even check the status of the PF claims. However, to make sure that the PF transfer or withdrawal claims go through smoothly online, the employee has to ensure that the KYC is completed and verified by the employer.

Prashant Singh, Business Head – Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services says, “EPFO has introduced UAN in 2014 and KYC has been implemented in 2017. It is mandatory to update KYC like Aadhaar card, Pan Card and bank details . These are compulsory documents, without KYC updates employees would not be able to transfer and withdraw their PF.”

UAN KYC process

To get the KYC done, the employee can log-on to the Unified Portal

Under ‘Manage’ button on the top panel, click on KYC

On the next page, enter details such as bank account number, Passport, PAN, Aadhaar, driving license number, election card number or the voting card number. NPR is the eighth KYC information that may be added in the list in the portal.

Click on save and thereafter the status will be shown as “Pending for approval’

For availing services such as PF withdrawal or PF transfer online, the EPFO has made it clear that only verified KYC such as Aadhaar, PAN which are digitally approved will be considered for availing any services. The employees with verified Aadhaar and Bank details seeded against their UAN can submit their PF Withdrawal/Settlement/Transfer claims online.

The verification is to be done by the employer and the status gets displayed on the member UAN portal. So, after furnishing the Aadhaar, PAN numbers on the UAN portal, make sure your employer has verified them in a reasonable time frame.

It may not be mandatory to update KYC in UAN Portal, however, getting PAN and Aadhaar will expedite the online PF transfer and withdrawal process for the employee.