Provident Fund: Is withdrawn EPF amount taxable? What Income Tax return filers must know

EPF withdrawal is taxable under certain circumstances.

Provident Fund is probably the best savings scheme for retirement benefit in India. It is risk-free and gives guaranteed returns. Contribution towards the EPF account is tax exempt under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. EPF accounts are government-run and are managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The scheme was established in 1952 and was initially created to offer industrial workers with a stable income after retirement. The plan was later extended to all salaried people.

The government later mandated that all establishments that have more than 20 employees are required to contribute to the scheme.

How does EPF account work?

Under the EPF Act, an employee has to contribute 12 per cent of monthly salary to the account. The same amount is contributed by the employer. The funds accumulated in an employee’s PF account also earns interest through the course of the individual’s employment. Currently, the rate of interest on EPF account is 8.55 per cent yearly.

An EPF subscriber ideally is supposed to withdraw their EPF contribution on retirement. However, people can also withdraw the amount under certain circumstances which include medical illness, funding marriage arrangements and purchasing a new home, among others.

But is your EPF withdrawal taxable?

It is yes and no. EPF withdrawal is taxable under certain circumstances which are: