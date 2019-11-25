Provident Fund: Has EPFO asked you to deposit any amount in bank? Beware!

EPFO never asks anyone to deposit money in bank

Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked PF subscribers to never share personal information with anyone over the phone. The EPFO tweeted today that it never asks subscribers to share their details or deposit any amount in the bank. “Be informed: #EPFO never asks you to share your details or deposit any amount in the bank. Don’t disclose your personal information over the phone,” EPFO tweeted today.

Last month also, EPFO had Provident Fund account holders against sharing personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, Bank details etc over phone with anyone. The EPFO had also warned PF subscribers against sharing their UAN (Universal Account Number) with anyone over the phone. “EPFO never asks you to share your personal details like Aadhaar, PAN card, UAN or bank details over phone. EPFO never calls any member or subscriber to deposit any amount in any bank. Please do not respond to such fake calls,” EPFO said on its website and Twitter.

Solving grievances

EPFO provides several options its six crore subscribers, 12 lakh employers and 65 lakh pensioners. These include social media, EPFiGMS portal, Call Centre etc. You can take resort to any of the options to make a complaint and get your grievance addressed. Users can also share their grievance on the Twitter and Facebook handles of Ministry of Labour and Employment. The ministry forwards the grievance received through its social media platforms to EPFO for redressal. You can also register grievance by calling toll-free number 1800118005. EPFO says, “EPFO Call Centre is operational 24×7 round the year including Saturdays and Sunday since May 2019.”