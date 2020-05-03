Provident Fund Balance Check: Use App, SMS, missed call or view PF passbook online

Here are some simple ways to check your employee’s provident fund (EPF) balance.

With the lockdown in India implemented in order to control the spread of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the country, most salaried individuals could be in the work-from-home mode. The employees can take this opportunity to check their provident fund (PF) balance. Checking PF balance is also to get an idea of the retirement savings that one has accumulated so far.

Thanks to the EPFO Online services, one can check one’s PF balance sitting at home either by visiting the EPFO Website or by downloading the app. Here are five simple ways to check your EPF balance online

1. Using the EPFO portal

First, ensure you have registered on the Unified Member Portal. Now, using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password log on the EPFO website – https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php ). Thereafter, one needs to click on ‘Our Services’ and then on ‘For employees’. Under ‘Services’ click on ‘Member Passbook’.

Alternatively, one may directly access the passbook from this link – (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp )

Just in case if there are more than provident fund number attached to your same UAN, all of them will be shown. You need to click on the specific member ID to know the balance of that PF account.

2. PF balance SMS

You can use the SMS service to know the EPF balance on mobile. Importantly, if you don’t remember the UAN, sending SMS will help you do know EPF balance check.

The number is the authorised number provided by the EPFO. One just needs to send SMS at 7738299899 but make sure it is from your registered mobile number. Also, ensure that you hold an active UAN which is linked to your Aadhaar, PAN and bank details. After sending the SMS, one will receive last PF contribution and also the balance details of the member specific to your KYC details.

Here is an example of SMS service for PF checking. To use the service, you need to send SMS to EPFO in a specific format at 7738299899. While English will the default language, you can get the balance in any other language as well. For example, to receive SMS in Kannad, then SMS to be send will be “EPFOHO UAN KAN” to 7738299899.

3. PF balance missed call

Use your mobile phone for EPF balance check for which you will not even require UAN. For this you will need to use the Missed Call service provided by the EPFO. You just have to give a missed call at 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After two rings, the call gets disconnected and the user will receive the message showing the PF balance. Importantly, this service is available free of cost and can be availed from non-smart phones also. However, as an employee you need to ensure that your UAN is linked to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN and even your mobile number must be linked and registered at the Unified Portal.

4. PF balance on UMANG app

As a smartphone user, there could be several apps on your handset. One can download UMANG app – Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance- to get EPF details such as PF balance, claim status, Know Your Customer (KYC) status, etc.