Provident Fund account holder? Never do this with your UAN, warns EPFO

EPFO has warned PF subscribers against sharing details over the phone.

Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has warned Provident Fund account holders against sharing personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, Bank details etc over phone. The PF organisation has even warned PF subscribers to not share their UAN (Universal Account Number) with anyone over the phone.

If you receive any call that claims to be from EPFO, asking you to deposit any amount in a bank, immediately report the caller. EPFO has said that it never calls any member, or subscriber, to deposit any amount.

“EPFO never asks you to share your personal details like Aadhaar, PAN card, UAN or bank details over phone. EPFO never calls any member or subscriber to deposit any amount in any bank. Please do not respond to such fake calls,” EPFO says on its official website and Twitter. It further says that PF subscribers should never respond to fake calls.

Provident Fund account holders can complete several PF-related works online through EPFO official website (https://www.epfindia.gov.in/).

In past, several complaints of PF-related frauds have been reported. Fraudsters target vulnerable PF subscribers to seek the latter’s details. Last year in Mumbai, EPFO had warned its members about a person named “Deepak Sharma” who was calling people, claiming it to be from EPFO, to share their Aadhaar and PAN details. The fraudsters had even made such an arrangement that his number appeared in Google search box.

What is UAN?

UAN is a 12 digit number allotted to each subscriber by EPFO. Between 31st July 2014 to 30th November 2016, UAN was allotted to a subscriber by linking it to his/her active PF account number. From December 2016, new members are being allotted UAN Number linked to the establishment’s code number. EPFO says on its website: UAN is “allotted by EPFO on the request of the Employer and populated in the Employer’s login in the unified portal www.unifiedportal-emp.epfindia.gov.in. The UAN can also be generated by any individual using his/her aadhaar if his UAN is not already generated.”