Protect your assets from monetary depreciation by investing in commercial real estate

Investing in commercial real estate presents a viable solution for safeguarding your assets against the eroding effects of inflation. With its potential to generate high returns and foster long-term wealth growth, commercial real estate can provide a hedge against rising prices and inflationary pressures.

One of the key considerations when investing in commercial real estate is the property’s location. While it may involve higher upfront costs, opting for properties in areas with significant footfall can yield substantial returns. Proximity to transportation hubs, offices, industrial zones, colleges, and institutes ensures a constant flow of potential customers, translating into higher income and a quicker return on investment.

Another aspect to prioritize is pre-occupied properties with long leases. Investing in commercial spaces occupied by reputable tenants, such as established businesses or renowned brands, can secure a stable and predictable income stream. Including a rent escalation clause in the lease agreement provides an added advantage, as it allows rental income to adjust with inflation, thereby preserving the value of your investment.

Assessing the long-term potential of the property is essential for maximizing returns. Old parts of the cities, in particular, have regained their allure as prime commercial and residential real estate locations. Engaging in redevelopment efforts that consider factors such as available floor space index (FSI), residents’ needs, and future property demands can unlock the full potential of these properties, transforming them into lucrative investments.

As a savvy investor, conducting thorough research is crucial before making investment decisions. It is also vital to understand that all investments carry inherent risks, and there are no guarantees of success. Seeking guidance from professionals and carefully evaluating the potential risks and rewards associated with commercial real estate investments is highly recommended.

In summary, by strategically investing in commercial real estate, you can protect your assets from the erosive impact of inflation, optimize returns, and unlock the potential for long-term wealth growth.

(By Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Bhutani Grandthum)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.