Prospective homebuyers to continue to benefit as RBI maintains status quo on policy rates

This is the tenth consecutive time that the RBI has maintained status quo amid the current uncertainties for continued growth.

Contrary to industry expectations of an increase in the key rates, the RBI today once again decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35% while maintaining its ‘accommodative’ policy stance. This is the tenth consecutive time that the RBI has maintained status quo amid the current uncertainties for continued growth.

Welcoming the RBI move, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, “The fact that the repo rates remain unchanged is good for home loan borrowers as the floating retail loan rates, which are directly linked to external benchmark repo rates, will continue at what are the lowest levels in the last two decades. A continuation of this low interest rate regime supports the overall environment of affordability for some more time and is very welcome.”

“This support is needed for sustained recovery in economic growth. At a time, when the market was expecting a hike in reverse repo rate and change in stance of the Central Bank to ‘neutral’ to be a precursor to future rate hikes, the ‘status quo’ of the Bank comes as a breather for the real estate sector. In the absence of the specific demand-side interventions from the Budget 2022-23, prospective homebuyers can continue to benefit from lower home loan interest rates which are here to stay for now,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers.

Developers said after keeping the repo rate and reverse repo rate at a record low of 4.00% and 3:35% for nearly two years, the RBI was expected to keep it unchanged till mid-2022.

“The economy is recovering, and this move ensures sustainable growth would continue to be the focus. Alongside this, the pandemic and lockdown continue to be a hopeful prospect for the real estate sector given it is a safe-haven and tangible asset at the time of crisis. A low home loan interest rate regime has been greatly instrumental in further stimulating India’s real estate sector, eventually increasing investment and home-buying in the last two years. The coming quarter continues to remain optimistic for most of the sector ultimately reflecting in the S&P BSE realty index,” said Ram Raheja, Director at S Raheja Realty.

However, industry experts say, while the window of opportunity for homebuyers to avail low interest rates has been extended for some more time, it is unlikely to prevail for much longer as sooner or later, the repo rate will rise.

“Overall, this courageous and progressive stance by the RBI factors in real-time ground realities and flies in the face of industry expectations that the repo rates would be increased,” added Puri.