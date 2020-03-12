Proposal on EPS: Centre’s share only for those with basic of Rs 15,000 per month or less

EPS is also funded by employer’s share of 8.33% of basic salary-plus-DA, subject to a monthly cap of Rs 1,250.

The Centre is likely to limit its contribution towards Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) by not giving this benefit to new entrants into the EPF system earning more than Rs 15,000/month, as basic salary. Currently, the Central government contributes 1.16% of each EPF subscriber’s monthly salary towards his EPS account, but the salary base for computation is capped at Rs 15,000/month, so that the monthly contribution doesn’t exceed Rs 174/month.

EPS is also funded by employer’s share of 8.33% of basic salary-plus-DA, subject to a monthly cap of Rs 1,250. EPS is compulsory to all members contributing to EPF. “As per the proposed amendment, the Central government’s contribution towards EPS at 1.16% of the member’s pay shall be deposited into individual pension accounts of the concerned members. No Central government contribution to pension fund shall be payable for members with pay above Rs 15,000 per month,” the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said in its recommendations to the government. The new scheme, however, will be an inclusive one for all income groups.

The government sanctioned Rs 5,757 crore to the EPS in 2017-18, Rs 4,285 crore in 2016-17, Rs 3,280 crore in 2015-16, Rs 2,300 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 1,944 crore in 2013-14 and Rs 1,400 crore in 2012-13. But increasingly, there has been delay in release of the sanctioned amounts.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO’s apex decision-making body, has already given its in-principle approval to the proposed amendment in this regard. The matter also came up for discussion in the latest CBT meet, but got deferred.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 came into effect on November 16, 1995 and with its introduction, the erstwhile Employees’ Family Pension Scheme, 1971 ceased to operate and all the assets and liabilities of the old scheme were transferred and merged with the EPS, 1995. EPS aims at providing economic sustenance during old age and survivorship coverage to members and their families.

The government had constituted a high-powered committee for evaluation and review of the EPS, 1995. In its report, submitted on December 12, 2018 the committee recommended that the government may consider formulation of a new scheme based on defined contribution with protection of a minimum pension for prospective entrants.