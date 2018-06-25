Property Tax: How and when to pay it online and offline?

Property Tax can be paid online as well offline

Property tax is levied on “real property” in India. This includes improvements made on land like buildings, go-down, factories, shops and residential houses. This tax is paid once a year and the quantum of the tax depends on the municipality of a particular location.

When you buy a house property, there are multiple charges an owner has to pay. While stamp charges and registration are one time charges, the property tax is a recurring levy that needs to be paid to the municipal authority every year.

Apart from the location and size of the property various other factors like location and size of the property, age and gender of the property owner also determines the ambit of tax. Property tax can be paid online on the municipal or state website. These websites require the assesses to furnish their property tax number or revenue survey number.

AlSO READ: Property Tax- basic facts about this state levy one should know

When do you need to pay Property Tax in Delhi?

Entire property tax paid in one lump-sum before first quarter is given a rebate of 15% on tax. A delay in payment of tax shall attract penal interest of 1 percent for every month of delay. Hence, if you pay the tax to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by 30th of June, you will have to pay 15% less than the liable amount.

How to pay the Property Tax online?

Step 1- Go to the online portal of the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi

Step 2- Select the appropriate department based on your location.

Step 3- you shall find the link that says Online Services on the bottom-right of the page.

Step 4- In the property tax section, select Online filing of property tax return.

Step 5- Read the terms and conditions page, check the box confirming you have read them and click on the button that says click here to file property tax.

Step 6- Enter your Property ID in the box provided. One can easily find Property ID on older Property Tax Challans/receipts.

Step 7- Enter your property ID if you have. If you don’t, fill out the form with all the details relating to your property. It is advisable to keep your property documents handy while filling out the form.

Step 8- You will be directed to a page containing information about your property under an ownership details document that is generated based on the information you have input and an automatic calculation will tell you how much you have to pay as tax.

Step 9- Choose one of the payment options (cash, cheque or DD). There is an option to take a print out, its recommended that you do. You can also edit the Ownership details report in case something is wrong.

Step 10-Click on generate Challan and it will be available for print.

How to pay it offline?

Property tax can be paid at “In-the-zone” cash counters all across Delhi. You can get information about the zone on the official MCD website.