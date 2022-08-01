Property registration in Mumbai city in July best in a decade: Knight Frank India

Mumbai city (BMC area) saw property sale registrations of 11,339 units in July 2022, contributing over Rs 829 crore to the state revenues. The number of units registered in July 2022 was the best in a decade for the month of July. 57% registrations were in the price band of Rs 1 cr and over while in terms of apartment size, homes ranging between 500 and 1000 sq ft were the most preferred category of property registered in July 2022, according to Knight Frank India’s latest report.

Strong property registrations momentum continued in July 2022, recording over 11000 properties with a 14% MoM rise in lieu of the robust consumer demand. The property registrations have crossed the 11000 mark for the first time since April 2022. The April month marked the implementation of metro cess that effectively increased the stamp duty by 1%, however most consumers opted for property filing in March 2022 and registered the same in April 2022 to evade the additional 1% metro cess (metro cess implemented in April) leading to strong property registration in the month of April 2022 as well.

However, July 2022 has recorded strong sales despite maximum properties being registered and filed in the July month itself, effectively most consumers registering their properties paid the additional stamp duty. With the looming inflation pressures, RBI opted for a cumulative repo rate hike of 90 basis points that has stretched home buyer affordability. However, property registrations remain buoyant.

Property registrations in July 2022 were 15% above the same period last year despite July 2021 being a strong period as the lockdown had just been lifted and it benefiting from significant spill-over demand. As the restrictions gradually eased since June 2021, developers facilitated customer site visits and closed transactions that couldn’t conclude due to the lockdown in the previous month, leading to a rush in registrations in July 2021. However, with the support of strong consumer sentiment, July 2022 has performed strongly, making it the best performing July month in terms of property registrations in the last 10 years.

Commenting on the same, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Strong consumer demand continues to drive the property sales in Mumbai. Post COVID, the revival in housing demand has sustained and facilitated a soft landing for the Mumbai real estate market, though there has been an increase in home loan rates and additional 1% stamp duty. The state government revenue has also grown robustly month on month. We expect the market demand to remain steady. However, further rate hike can add pressure on the property demand. Developers remain cognizant of the changing affordability and are expected to plan for risk mitigation such as enabling fixed rate limited period loans, and other measures.”

78% of registered properties in July were bought in the same month

78% of all property sales registrations were for properties transacted in the same month. Even while 15% of properties registered in July 2022 were filed in March 2022 and around 7% of these deals were filed in June 2022, the home buying activity seemed unabated by the rise in stamp duty and home loan rates.

86% of properties registered in July 2022 are residential

Out of all the properties registered in July 2022, 86% were residential deals as compared to 87% in the previous month, while commercial property deals contribution has gone up from 8% last month to 10%. Industrial property deals contributed to 1% while land deals registered stayed under 1%. Other forms of property deals contributed to 3% of the total deals registered in July 2022.

Focus remains of 500 – 1,000 sq ft area segment

The share of homes ranging from 500-1000 sq ft accounts to half residential properties registered in July 2022. The share rose from 45% in June 2022 to 50% in July 2022. Compact homes continue to be the second preference with a share take up of 34% in July 2022. Homes ranging from 1000-2000 sq ft saw a share take up of 14% while the share of over 2,000 sqft homes remained unchanged in July 2022 at 2%.

Majority buyers do not prefer relocation outside their micro markets

Consumers continue to demonstrate lower inclination towards relocation to a different micro market. Out of city buyers have shown interest in purchasing residential properties primarily in Western Suburbs followed by Central Suburbs for the month of July.

As Central and Western Suburbs are relatively affordable markets, buyers in these micro markets have shown a strong tendency to upgrade to properties within their own micro market. 93% of homebuyers from Central Suburbs and Western Suburbs each prefer their current micro market while purchasing property. About 5% of home buyers from western suburb have relocated to central Suburbs.

Homebuyers from the prime micro markets like Central and South Mumbai have comparatively lower inclination towards property purchase within the micro market. 48% of home buyers from central Mumbai and 60% of home buyers from South Mumbai have purchased a home in the same micro market. Central suburb has emerged as the second preferred market for homebuyers of central and south Mumbai having a share contribution of 33% and 15%. Inclination for homebuyers in central and south Mumbai to relocate to western suburbs remains low with under 12% customers purchasing property in the micro market.