Property financing: Five reasons why banks may reject your home loan application

After living for more than five years in a rented house, Delhi-based Rakesh Kumar finally decided to buy a house in Noida. He arranged some funds for down payment and applied for a home loan for the balance.

After two weeks, however, Kumar got to know that despite having a high-paying job and premium property preference, the bank had rejected his home loan application. Kumar was surprised. But this can happen in many situations. Let’s find out the reasons for a home loan rejection.

Unsteady employment

Your income is entirely dependent on your employment. The source of your income must be stable to repay the home loan for 10-15 years. Lenders will check the tenure of your job and the credibility of your employer to ascertain that you have stable employment. If not, your application may get rejected.

Credit issues

If your credit score is poor – 600 or below — it may be difficult for you to get a home loan. A score of 700 and above is considered good and your chances of getting a loan are very high. However, even people with a high credit score may sometimes face rejection.For instance, if you have too many delays and defaults on EMI payments, rejection is inevitable.

“Since a home loan is secured, two essential conditions must be satisfied for its approval,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar. com. First, you must have sufficient income to repay the loan, and second, the property must be legal and approved by the concerned government authority. When a home loan application is rejected, borrowers often tend to reapply for it, thus running the risk of appearing credit hungry, which can impact their credit score. “Instead of reapplying immediately, you should check your eligibility and work on the gaps in your financial profile to improve the chances of your loan being approved,’’ he says.

No approval for builder

If the builder is not approved by the financial institutions, no matter how premium the project is, getting a home loan can be challenging. Even if you get it, the interest rate is likely to be much higher.

No approval for property

Check whether the property has been approved by the authorties. Sometimes the housing project is approved but some towers or some units have no approval. Hence, do complete research on the property, location and approvals required before you finalise the deal.

Property valuation problems

If you are buying a resale property and the valuation of the property is lower than the amount you require from the bank, your application may get rejected. A lender typically gives a lower value than the current value of the property. This helps in lowering the risk for them in case the loan is not paid by the borrower.

FINDING FUNDS

* If your application has been rejected, instead of reapplying immediately, work on the gaps in your financial profile first

* Property buying requires due diligence on multiple things, including your builder and the specific property

* If your credit score is 600 or below it may be difficult to get a loan