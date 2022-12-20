Proof that you are earning less from Small Savings Schemes since 2019

Depositors of various Small Savings Schemes are earning less than they were in the past. The interest rates of these schemes have decreased significantly in the last five years. Here’s a look at how the interest rates have changed since 2018.

Post Office Time Deposit

The interest rate on Post Office Time Deposits, or Fixed Deposits, was 7.4% in September 2018. It increased to 7.8% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered on Post Office Time Deposit scheme is 6.7%.

Post Office Recurring Deposit

The interest rate on Post Office Recurring Deposits was 6.9% in September 2018. It increased to 7.3% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered on the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme is 5.8%.

5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

The interest rate on the SCSS deposits was 8.3% in September 2018. It increased to 8.7% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered on the SCSS scheme is 7.6%.

Source: Ministry of Finance

5-year National Savings Certificate (NSC)

The interest rate on NSC deposits was 7.6% in September 2018. It increased to 8% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered by NSC scheme is 6.8%.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

The interest rate on the PPF deposits was 7.4% in September 2018. It increased to 8% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered by the PPF scheme is 7.1%.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

The interest rate on KVP deposits was 7.3% in September 2018. It increased to 7.7% in June 2019 but started falling since then. The current interest rate offered on the KVP scheme is 7%.