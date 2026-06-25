Promotion delays continue to be one of the biggest concerns for many Central government employees. While thousands of employees spend years waiting to move to the next grade, employee unions have been demanding that the qualifying service required for promotion be reduced.

The issue came up during the 49th meeting of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery or JCM) held on May 11, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary. The minutes of the meeting, released through a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum dated June 3, 2026, show that employee representatives raised several concerns related to promotions as well as recognition of service associations.

Although the government has not announced any immediate change in the promotion rules, it has agreed to examine specific cases where employees are facing problems because of revised eligibility conditions.

What was the demand regarding promotions?

The Staff Side of the National Council urged the government to reconsider the minimum qualifying service required for promotion in different non-gazetted posts.

The demand included:

-A Group C employee should get at least five promotions during service, similar to certain organised government services.

-The minimum qualifying service for promotion should be reduced.

-The residency period before becoming eligible for promotion should generally not exceed six years.

Employee representatives argued that long qualifying service requirements often delay career progression and reduce opportunities for deserving employees.

Employees point out another major concern

During the meeting, Staff Side member Shri C. Srikumar highlighted another issue affecting existing employees.

According to him, whenever Recruitment Rules (RRs) are revised, employees who are already serving should not lose the benefit of the earlier promotion rules.

He said that although DoPT has issued instructions to protect existing employees in such situations, many departments fail to include this protection clause while notifying the revised Recruitment Rules.

As a result, employees who joined under older rules sometimes end up waiting much longer for promotion than they originally expected.

Example of the anomaly highlighted

The Staff Side also cited a specific example.

According to the employee representatives, promotion from Grade Pay Rs 2,400 (Level 4 under the 7th Pay Commission) to Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 6) requires 10 years of qualifying service in some cases.

They argued that this is almost the same as the 10-year period prescribed under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme.

In effect, an employee may become eligible for financial upgradation under MACP around the same time as becoming eligible for a regular promotion, defeating the purpose of having a faster promotional avenue.

The Staff Side requested that such anomalies be corrected.

What did the government decide?

The government did not approve any immediate reduction in the qualifying service period.

However, the Cabinet Secretary directed that specific cases where revised residency periods are creating genuine problems should be brought before the Department of Personnel and Training for examination.

The Chair observed that such cases would be studied and appropriate action could be taken after examining the facts.

In other words, there is no change in promotion rules as of now, but the government has left the door open to reviewing specific cases.

Another issue discussed: Recognition of employee associations

Apart from promotions, the meeting also discussed delays in granting official recognition to employee associations.

The Staff Side informed the government that 13 applications seeking recognition under the Recognition of Service Association (RSA) Rules, 1993 have remained pending for a long time across different ministries and departments.

According to employee representatives, these delays have affected the functioning of several Departmental Councils, which serve as an important platform for discussions between employees and the government.

They also pointed out that in several cases there is no pending litigation, yet recognition has not been granted.

Government fixes timelines for pending cases

On this issue, the Cabinet Secretary directed all concerned Ministries and Departments to examine the pending applications within a definite time frame.

The directions issued are:

-Cases where there is no court case pending and all required documents have been submitted should be decided within three months.

-Cases where applications are incomplete because some documents are missing should be decided within six months after addressing the deficiencies.

-Only those matters that are sub-judice may continue to remain pending until legal proceedings are over.

This is expected to speed up the disposal of long-pending applications for recognition of employee associations.

What does this mean for Central government employees?

The latest JCM meeting has not resulted in any immediate amendment to promotion rules.

However, the discussion indicates that the government has acknowledged employees’ concerns regarding lengthy qualifying service requirements and anomalies arising after changes in Recruitment Rules.

Similarly, by prescribing timelines for deciding applications related to employee associations, the government has signalled that long-pending recognition cases should not remain unresolved indefinitely.

Employees waiting for changes in promotion norms will now have to wait for the DoPT’s examination of specific cases before any policy decision is taken.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the official minutes of the 49th National Council (JCM) meeting held on May 11, 2026, as released by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) through Office Memorandum No. 3/1/2025-JCA dated June 3, 2026. The meeting records discussions and decisions on examining employee concerns. No change in promotion rules or qualifying service has been officially notified at the time of writing.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.