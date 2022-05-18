Prestige Group bullish on Mumbai as its next key market with the launch of multiple projects

After achieving a record pre-sales collection of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the Prestige Group – one of the leading real estate developers in the country – is establishing its presence in Mumbai with the launch of multiple commercial and residential projects in BKC, Mahalaxmi, Yogi Hills (Mulund) and Bandra.

The ‘maximum’ city Mumbai, with its aspirations and opportunities, makes it the opportune real estate market for the Prestige Group to foray into.

Commenting on the same, Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack said, “With the state recording the highest GST collections in India and contributing to 15% of GST of the overall Indian economy, Mumbai has established itself as the leading commercial hub in India. I am elated to announce the launch of our new residential and commercial projects in the city, and we look forward to establishing our presence in the West by bringing to bear the Prestige Group’s trademark promises of delivery assurance, premium living experience and the highest quality standard to Mumbai’s inhabitants.”

Speaking on the launch, Tariq Ahmed, CEO of Prestige Group, West India, said, ‘Having built our trust across homes with our customers and an address for them to live in the city of Bangalore, the Prestige Group is honoured to bring to Mumbai our legacy of not just delivering real estate but our value system of integrity, customer delight across homes, hotels and malls and most importantly, trust. We are proud to announce the launch of some of the biggest and most exclusive commercial and residential developments in the land of dreams and opportunities, Mumbai, in Mahalaxmi, Bandra, BKC and Mulund. These projects are designed to bring a luxurious and contemporary living and working experience for our buyers.”

“The Prestige Group has always been customer-focused and is known to go beyond the idea of just buildings. We wish to be problem solvers by adding a tinge of creativity to whatever we create. And we couldn’t have thought of a better city to expand to than our very own, Amchi Mumbai. This city is challenging but also has provisions for everything and we believe that we as a group will be able to make the life of Mumbaikars a little more prestigious,” he added.

According to the Prestige Group, they are primed to successfully deliver the following launched developments:

Mahalaxmi – Prestige Jasdan Classic is a private 2-acre oasis in the heart of South Mumbai, Mahalaxmi. With just 233 supersized 2, 3 and 4 Bed residences, sprawling sundecks with sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline, the residents will enjoy exclusivity at every level.

Bandra – The Prestige Group is entering one of the most famous neighbourhood in town – Pali Hill, Bandra. A luxury development with opulent 4 Bed canvas residences, Prestige Daffodils will be an abode for the choicest in Mumbai.

The Prestige City, Yogi Hills, Mulund is Central Mumbai’s biggest integrated hillside living experience. Just minutes away from the LBS road, this 30-acre development will house premium residential, commercial, and high street retail spaces along with a proposed school, hospital, and temple. The group’s first offering will be Bellanza at The Prestige City – A premium residential cluster with spacious 2 and 3 bed residences and plethora of lifestyle amenities.