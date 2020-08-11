Premature withdrawal from EPF Account: Here’s all you need to know

Partial withdrawals or advances from PF are allowed only under certain conditions. However, keep in mind that EPF works on compounding and the corpus, if allowed to build up, can reap huge benefits.

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), the government-run pension scheme run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), allows subscribers to only make a partial withdrawal or advances from the PF corpus under certain circumstances. To withdraw 100 per cent of the corpus, the subscriber must be at least 58-year old. Also, at the age of 57 years, 1 year before retirement, one can withdraw up to 90 per cent of one’s corpus.

At the time of retirement or at maturity, the PF amount is paid in a lump sum. Hence, a subscriber should plan the withdrawals in the right way to get monthly income till his/her life expectancy. Experts suggest not to withdraw the PF amount till retirement. However, in order to meet short-term needs, the subscribers could do so. Partial withdrawals are allowed for financial goals like education, wedding planning, house construction, and any kind of medical issue. Keep in mind though that the interest earned and withdrawals are not taxed.

