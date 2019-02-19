Pre-election bonanza for government employees, pensioners; Cabinet approves hike in DA to 12%

The Dearness Allowance has been hiked by 3 per cent over the existing rate of 9 per cent. (Reuters)

Ahead of the crucial general election, Narendra Modi-led cabinet on Tuesday approved a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees cum pensioners. The allowance has been increased from 9 per cent to 12 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019. The Dearness Allowance has been hiked by 3 per cent over the existing rate of 9 per cent.

This move by the cabinet is set to benefit 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners. The decision was taken during a Central Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This hike in dearness allowance will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners. According to PTI, this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The Cabinet took the decision along with a proposal for promulgation of Indian Medical Council (Amendment Second Ordinance-2019)

